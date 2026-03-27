Want energy-efficient laundry? LG AI Direct Drive tech explained plus top 5 washing machines to pick from
The AI Direct Drive technology not only cuts down the costs of washing clothes but it also reduces the noise level while washing the clothes efficiently.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)View Details
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z4W, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Blue White)View Details
₹29,990
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)View Details
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Washing machines are one of the most important and the most underrated home appliances that we use in our homes. While they may seem to work in a simple manner -- automatic or semi-automatic, the reality is far from it. Modern washing machines come with smart features that detect factors such as type of fabric, fabric load, and cleanliness requirements and then sets the wash cycle to run on optimal washing conditions. Some also come with technologies that directly impact the efficiency of the motor powering the washing machine. For instance, LG's AI Direct Drive technology. It not only helps clean clothes effectively, but it also ensures that the entire process is energy efficient.
What is LG's AI Direct Drive technology and how can it help me?
LG’s AI Direct Drive technology includes two components. First is the AI that uses advanced algorithms to optimise the washing process without damaging the clothes. The AI uses inputs, such as weight and type of fabric, from various sensors and then compares this information with the vast amount of data on various fabrics and washing patterns to determine the combination of drum movements, washing time and water level to wash clothes effectively without damaging them. Furthermore, it keeps learning from users’ wash cycles and adjusts its parameters to wash clothes optimally.
The second aspect of the AI Direct Drive technology is the Direct Drive motor. Unlike conventional washing machines that use a belt and pulley system for rotating the drum, the Direct Drive motor connects to the drum directly to move it as per required washing conditions. This design removes additional mechanical parts, and reduces friction and noise. It also reduces energy consumption, which ultimately contributes to reducing your electricity bill.
Benefits? There are three clear benefits of using LG’s AI Direct Drive technology. First is energy efficiency. It reduces friction in mechanical parts thereby reducing energy consumption. Second is the noise levels. Less friction and fewer mechanical parts ensure that there is less noise. The third benefit is greater durability as fewer mechanical parts ensures that there is less chance of breakdown.
Best LG washing machines with AI Direct Drive technology
This washing machine has a capacity of 10Kg and it is ideal for large families. It comes with AI Direct Drive technology that effectively cleans the clothes while conserving electricity. It also comes with a feature called Jet Spray+, which uses a water spray to wash off dirt and excess detergent from the clothes. Additionally, it has an in-built heater that raises the water temperature to 60-degrees Celsius to remove house dust mites and allergens from the clothes. Apart from this, this washing machine by LG comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables users to control it using the LG ThinQ app. It has received 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with almost 450 global ratings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wash quality
Noise level
Ease of use
Reason to avoid
Drying ability
Ease of installation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its wash quality and silent operations. They also consider it a good value for money buy. However, its drying ability and installation has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this washing machine for its wash quality and its AI features.
2. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z4W, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Blue White)
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This washing machine has a capacity of 7Kg and it is ideal for medium sized families with three to four members. It comes with AI Direct Drive technology that saves energy and produces less noise while cleaning clothes. It includes several smart features for cleaning clothes. For instance, you get a built-in heater that powers its steam technology, which removes all the allergens from the clothes. Additionally, users get Wi-Fi connectivity, which can be used to control it using the LG ThinQ app. It has received 4.1 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with almost 750 global ratings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Quality
- Build Quality
- Value for money
Reason to avoid
- Noise level
- Ease of installation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its wash quality. They also like its build. However, its noise levels and cleaning ability has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this washing machine for its quality and its energy saving features.
This washing machine includes a dryer, which eliminates the need for having a separate dryer or air drying clothes. It has a washing capacity of 9Kg and drying capacity of 5Kg and it is suitable for large families. It has a Turbowash feature, which washing an entire load of laundry in 59 minutes while conserving 28% more energy. In addition to the AI Direct Drive technology, it has a built-in heater that removes allergens using steam. Buyers also get Wi-Fi connectivity, which can be used to control the washing machinge using LG's ThinQ app. It has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with almost 500 global ratings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Build quality
- Washing quality
- Noise quality
Reason to avoid
- Drying ability
- Wrinkle resistance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this washer dryer for its washing and drying ability. They also like its sturdy built. However, its ability to keep clothes wrinkle free has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this washing machine washing for its washing and drying ability.
This washing machine has a capacity of 9Kg and it is ideal for large families. It has a Jet Spray+ feature that uses a stream of water to clean out tough stains and remove excess detergent. It has several features for saving energy, which includes the AI Direct Drive technology and the smart inverter technology, which eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Buyers also get support for the ThingQ app with this washing machine. It has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with over 300 global ratings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Noise level
- Washing quality
- Overall performance
Reason to avoid
- Ease of installation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers believe that this washing machine performs well and runs silently. They also feel that it is easy to use. However, its installation experience has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this washing machine washing for its wash quality and its energy saving features.
This washing machine has a capacity of 7Kg and it is suitable for medium-sized families with three to four members. In addition to the AI Direct Drive technology, it has smart inverter technology for saving energy. Additionally, it has a built-in heater that uses steam to remove allergens. It has received 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with almost 2,700 global ratings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Noise level
- Washing quality
- Build quality
Reason to avoid
- Ease of installation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smooth and silent operation and its washing performance. However, its installation experience has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this washing machine for its smooth and silent operations.
Top 3 features of best LG washing machines with AI Direct Drive technology
|NAME
|CAPACITY
|ENERGY RATING
|SPECIAL FEATURES
|LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|10Kg
|5 Star
|In-built heater, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, AI Direct Drive technology, Wi-Fi support
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|7Kg
|5 Star
|In-built heater, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, AI Direct Drive technology, Wi-Fi support, Child Lock
|LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer
|9Kg
|5 Star
|AI Direct Drive technology, Wi-Fi support, in-built-heater, child lock
|LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|9Kg
|5 Star
|AI Direct Drive technology, smart inverter technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, jet spray+ technology
|LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|7Kg
|5 Star
|AI Direct Drive technology, in-built heater, Child Lock, smart inverter technology
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More