Want to buy Apple products? In India, company offering discounts on these

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 09:50 AM IST

The newly launched iPhone 15 series, which will go on sale from September 22, is among the products on discounts have been announced.

Apple has announced huge discounts on some of its products in India, including the recently launched iPhone 15 series. The deals can be availed on its online store, as well the two retail outlets (Mumbai and Delhi) in the country.

The Apple logo as seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. (REUTERS)

Besides the iPhone 15 series, discounts are available on some of its previous generation iPhones (14 and 14 Plus, 13, and SE), Watch, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and HomePod.

“No matter how you like to buy, we have an option that works for you. Enjoy up to 8000 instant savings on selected products with eligible HDFC Bank cards. Plus, No Cost EMI from most leading banks. Trade in your smartphone online or in-store for instant credit towards your new iPhone. And, get instant credit when you exchange an eligible Mac, iPad, or Watch at the Apple Store,” says a message on the tech giant's online shop in India, according to Gadgets Now.

iPhone 15

The seventeenth generation of the company's flagship product was announced at its annual hardware launch event on September 12. iPhones 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max constitute the latest generation; these are already available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on September 22.

ProductStarting price (without discount)Discount offered
iPhone 15 79,900 5000
iPhone 15 Plus 89,900 5000
iPhone 15 Pro 1,34,900 6000
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1,59,900 6000

Older iPhones

ProductStarting price (with discount)Discount offered
iPhone 14 69,900 4000
iPhone 14 Plus 79,900 4000
iPhone 13 59,900 3000
iPhone SE 49,900 2000

Watch

ProductStarting price (without discount)Discount offered
Watch Series 9 41,900 2500
Watch Ultra 2 89,900 3000
Watch SE 29,900 1500

iPad

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company is giving 4000 off on iPad Pro (12.9 inch), 3000 on iPad Pro (11 inch), iPad Air, and iPad (10th generation). On the other hand, you can save 2000 on each of iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini.

MacBook

You get a discount of 8000 on the M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13, 14 and 16-inch) and Mac Studio. Meanwhile, on MacBook Air (M1 chip), iMac (24-inch) and Mac Mini, buyers get 7000, 5000, and 2000 off, respectively.

AirPods and HomePod

After discounts, the respective rates are reduced by 1000 and 1500.

