Want to buy Apple products? In India, company offering discounts on these
The newly launched iPhone 15 series, which will go on sale from September 22, is among the products on discounts have been announced.
Apple has announced huge discounts on some of its products in India, including the recently launched iPhone 15 series. The deals can be availed on its online store, as well the two retail outlets (Mumbai and Delhi) in the country.
Besides the iPhone 15 series, discounts are available on some of its previous generation iPhones (14 and 14 Plus, 13, and SE), Watch, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and HomePod.
“No matter how you like to buy, we have an option that works for you. Enjoy up to ₹8000 instant savings on selected products with eligible HDFC Bank cards. Plus, No Cost EMI from most leading banks. Trade in your smartphone online or in-store for instant credit towards your new iPhone. And, get instant credit when you exchange an eligible Mac, iPad, or Watch at the Apple Store,” says a message on the tech giant's online shop in India, according to Gadgets Now.
iPhone 15
The seventeenth generation of the company's flagship product was announced at its annual hardware launch event on September 12. iPhones 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max constitute the latest generation; these are already available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on September 22.
|Product
|Starting price (without discount)
|Discount offered
|iPhone 15
|₹79,900
|₹5000
|iPhone 15 Plus
|₹89,900
|₹5000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|₹1,34,900
|₹6000
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|₹1,59,900
|₹6000
Older iPhones
|Product
|Starting price (with discount)
|Discount offered
|iPhone 14
|₹69,900
|₹4000
|iPhone 14 Plus
|₹79,900
|₹4000
|iPhone 13
|₹59,900
|₹3000
|iPhone SE
|₹49,900
|₹2000
Watch
|Product
|Starting price (without discount)
|Discount offered
|Watch Series 9
|₹41,900
|₹2500
|Watch Ultra 2
|₹89,900
|₹3000
|Watch SE
|₹29,900
|₹1500
iPad
The Cupertino, California-headquartered company is giving ₹4000 off on iPad Pro (12.9 inch), ₹3000 on iPad Pro (11 inch), iPad Air, and iPad (10th generation). On the other hand, you can save ₹2000 on each of iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini.
MacBook
You get a discount of ₹8000 on the M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13, 14 and 16-inch) and Mac Studio. Meanwhile, on MacBook Air (M1 chip), iMac (24-inch) and Mac Mini, buyers get ₹7000, ₹5000, and ₹2000 off, respectively.
AirPods and HomePod
After discounts, the respective rates are reduced by ₹1000 and ₹1500.