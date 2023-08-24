Want to create a WhatsApp group but can't think of a name? Meta is bringing a ‘solution’ for you

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook, Inc.) has come up with a ‘solution’ for people who want to create a WhatsApp group, but cannot think of a name. The tech giant is bringing a new feature for the instant messaging service, allowing users to name the WhatsApp group after its members.

A screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram post.

This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg; he took to both Facebook and Instagram – like WhatsApp, both platforms have Meta as their parent company – to share the news.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg's post on Meta's official Instagram channel.

While setting up a group, users are required to specify its name.

Features

(1.) According TechCrunch, which cited a confirmation to it by the messaging app, there can be a maximum of only 6 members in such groups; a regular one, on the other hand, has up to 1024 participants.

(2.) For each participant, the group name will appear differently, depending on the name they have given to the contact, whose number has been used in the name, on their phone. If, however, that number is not saved in contacts, the number (and not the contact's name) will appear in the group name.

(3.) While Zuckerberg did not specify the timeframe of the feature's launch, TechCrunch noted that the update will be rolled out globally over the coming few weeks.

