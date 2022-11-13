Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Want to use Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe in native language? Here's step-by-step guide

technology
Published on Nov 13, 2022 10:38 AM IST

In addition to English, these apps are available for use in in native languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi etc.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Payment apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are available in native languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi etc., in addition to English. You can, if you want, switch from English to your native tongue, or one of the Indian languages.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

Google Pay: (1.) Open Google Pay app on your phone and go to your profile by tapping on the Google account icon at the top right corner of the screen.

(2.) Go to the ‘Settings’ tab; then, tap the ‘Personal Info’ option.

(3.) Click on the 'Change' button next to the ‘Language’ option.

(4.) Select the language which you want to use for the app.

Paytm: (1.) Open the Paytm app on your device and go to your profile on the top left of the screen.

(2.) Scroll down and visit the ‘Profile Settings’ tab.

(3.) Tap ‘Change Language,' select your language, and click on ‘Continue.’

PhonePe: (1.) Open the PhonePe app on your handset and go to your profile on the left panel.

(2.) Scroll down to the ‘Settings and Preferences’ tab.

(3.) Click on ‘Languages,’ select the language of your choice, and hit ‘Continue.’

