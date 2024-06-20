Washing machines on sale: Top 8 Amazon deals on semi-automatic and fully-automatic washing machines, up to 48% off

Are you thinking about getting a new washing machine but worried about the cost? With some of the best washing machines up on sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your old machine or buy a new one without breaking the bank. Amazon is offering incredible discounts on a variety of washing machines, with savings of up to 48% off! Enjoy great savings on washing machines at huge discounts on Amazon!

Whether you need a semi-automatic washing machine or a fully automatic one, there are deals for everyone. Semi-automatic machines are great if you want something budget-friendly and easy to use, while fully automatic machines offer the convenience of advanced features and hands-free operation.

In this article, we will highlight the top 8 deals on washing machines available on Amazon right now. These deals include some of the most popular and reliable brands, so you can be sure you are getting a quality product. But hurry, these discounts are for a limited time only!

We'll guide you through each washing machine, pointing out the key features and benefits. Whether you need a compact machine for a small space or a large-capacity washer for a big family, we've got you covered. Don't miss out on these fantastic savings. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your needs and enjoy a cleaner, easier laundry experience.

Check out the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, now on sale. This washing machine offers top-notch efficiency and ease of use. With a 7 Kg capacity, it's perfect for families of 3-4 members. The machine boasts a high energy efficiency rating, thanks to its Smart Inverter Technology, ensuring up to 36% energy savings. The TurboDrum feature guarantees a powerful wash by rotating the drum and pulsator in opposite directions, tackling even the toughest stains. This fully automatic top load washing machine comes with eight different wash programs, including Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, and Strong, catering to various fabric types and laundry needs.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Time Remaining Display, TurboDrum

Wash Programs: Tub Clean, Aqua Reserve, Quick Wash, Normal, Cotton

Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM

Wattage: ‎230 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Limited to a 7 Kg capacity Multiple wash programs for varied laundry needs Maximum spin speed of 700 RPM may not be enough for heavy fabrics Child lock for added safety May require regular maintenance of TurboDrum

2. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Take advantage of the discount on this washing machine and enjoy premium washing quality at an affordable price with the Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It features ZPF Technology, ensuring quick filling even with low water pressure, making it highly efficient and user-friendly. With an energy star rating of 5 stars, this washing machine guarantees excellent energy efficiency. The powerful 740 RPM motor speeds up drying times, and the machine operates quietly, adding to its convenience. It offers eight versatile wash programs, including Normal, Heavy, Whites, and Express Wash, to handle various laundry needs. The steel drum and extra-durable body ensure long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Special Features: Child Lock, Extra Durable Body, Low Noise, ZPF Technology

Wash Programs: Normal, Heavy, Whites, Dry, Express Wash, Eco Wash, Rinse + Dry, Aqua Store

Maximum Rotational Speed: 740 RPM

Wattage: ‎50 Watts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3+ years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Limited to a 6 Kg capacity ZPF Technology for superior wash quality Lower spin speed compared to some models Low noise operation Limited warranty on motor compared to competitors

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Ideal for families of 3-4 members, this LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is now up on a discount of 29%, making it one of the best deals on washing machines on Amazon. The semi-automatic design is economical, using low water and energy while providing both washing and drying functions. This washing machine features LG's Rat Away technology, protecting it from damage with a 3mm thick plastic cover infused with a rat-repellent chemical. Additional features include a collar scrubber, anti-vibration rubber, and a rust-free plastic base. With a maximum spin speed of 1300 RPM, your clothes dry faster, saving you time and effort.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg (Wash), 5.5 Kg (Spin Tub)

Special Features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Normal Pulsator, Rust Free Plastic Base

Wash Programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM

Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical with low water and energy consumption Requires manual effort High spin speed for faster drying No fully automatic functions Rat Away feature for added protection Limited wash programs compared to fully automatic machines

4. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Explore the best washing machines on sale with the LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine on Amazon. With a 6.5 Kg capacity, it combines top-notch wash quality with energy and water efficiency. The Inverter Direct Drive technology ensures quiet and durable performance by directly connecting the drum and motor, reducing noise and vibration. This front load washing machine on sale has ten versatile wash programs, including Cotton, Mix, Baby Care, Sportswear, and Quick 30 to cater to various laundry needs. The stainless steel drum and lifter enhance durability and hygiene. The touch panel and LED display offer user-friendly controls and clear information on wash cycles, remaining time, and more.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Wash Programs: 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse + Spin)

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM

Wattage: ‎1700 Watts

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy and water efficiency Smaller capacity, suitable only for small families or singles Hygiene Steam feature for allergen removal Higher price point compared to semi-automatic models Inverter Direct Drive technology for less noise and more durability Limited to front load access, which might not be preferred by all

5. Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Boasting a 5-star energy rating the Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ensures reduced electricity consumption, making it both eco-friendly and economical. The high 1200 RPM spin speed helps in better water extraction, resulting in faster drying times. The Bosch washing machine offers 15 versatile wash programs, including Cottons, Synthetics, Wool, and Quick 15/30 min, catering to various fabric types and laundry requirements. It has additional features like a child lock, drum clean, delay start, and anti-vibration side panels for a quiet operation. Don't miss out on this best deal on washing machines, combining advanced features and high efficiency at an affordable price.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Special Features: Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater

Wash Programs: 15 (Cottons, Cottons 60 Label, Synthetics, Mix Load, Delicates/Silk, Wool, Drum Descale, Rinse, Spin/Drain, Sportswear, Jeans/Dark, Anti Bacteria, Kidswear, Freshen-Up, Quick 15/30 min)

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

Wattage: ‎2300 Watts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 12 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Heavier compared to other models AI active water plus for optimal water usage Higher price point Quiet operation with EcoSilence Drive

This LG washing machine features advanced technologies such as Inverter Direct Drive and Hygiene Steam, ensuring powerful cleaning with minimal noise and vibration. The 1200 RPM spin speed facilitates faster drying of clothes. With 10 versatile wash programs including Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, and Quick 30, it caters to a variety of fabrics and laundry needs. The fully stainless steel drum and lifters maintain hygiene and durability, while the LED display and touch panel provide intuitive controls and information on wash cycles. Key performance features include steam wash for allergen removal, smart diagnosis for quick issue resolution, and a full touch control panel making this washing machine a smart choice for any home.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Wash Programs: 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse+Spin)

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

Wattage: ‎1700 Watts

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent wash quality with Hygiene Steam and in-built heater Higher initial cost compared to semi-automatic machines Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Requires front load access, which might not suit all users User-friendly touch panel and LED display May be overwhelming for users who prefer simpler controls

7. Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Check out this Haier fully automatic washing machine on sale, at a whooping discount of 48%. Finished in stylish Titanium Grey, this washing machine is ideal for small families, offering excellent wash quality and ease of use. Featuring Oceanus Wave Technology, this top load washing machine ensures efficient washing and drying functions. It has a 780 RPM spin speed that helps in faster wash and drying times, with an average cycle time of 40 minutes. With 8 wash programs including Normal, Delicates, Quick Wash, and Heavy, it caters to various fabric types and laundry needs. The fully stainless steel drum ensures durability and convenience, while the LED display provides clear information on wash cycles and settings.

Specifications of Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Special Features: Magic filter, Balance clean Pulsator, Oceanus Wave Drum

Wash Programs: 8 (Normal, Delicates, Quick Wash, Rinse, etc.)

Maximum Rotational Speed: 780 RPM

Wattage: 50 Watts

Warranty: 5 years on product, 20 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Lower spin speed compared to some models Affordable and easy to use Fewer wash programs compared to some competitors Durable stainless steel drum

8. Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Looking for a top-performing washing machine at a great price? Consider the Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, available now in Graphite Grey. Designed for efficiency and ease of use, this machine is perfect for households of 3-4 members. Featuring I-Wash technology and a Turbo 6 Pulsator, this washing machine ensures powerful water movement inside the tub for a thorough wash. The 5-star energy rating guarantees reduced electricity consumption, making it economical and eco-friendly. With a capacity of 6.5 kg and a maximum spin speed of 720 RPM, it offers efficient water extraction and faster drying times.

Specifications of Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Special Features: Turbo 6 Pulsator, Tub Clean Feature, Toughened Glass Lid

Wash Programs: 5 (Strong, Auto, Rinse only, Spin only, Rinse + Spin)

Maximum Rotational Speed: 720 RPM

Wattage: ‎0.01 Kilowatts

Warranty: 10 years on wash motor, 2 years on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating for reduced electricity consumption Limited wash programs compared to some models Turbo 6 Pulsator for effective cleaning No digital display might be less intuitive for some users Toughened glass lid for durability and safety Affordable price point

Top 3 features of the best washing machines on sale

Best washing machines Capacity Wattage Special Feature LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z) 7 Kg 230 Watts Inverter, Child Lock, TurboDrum, Smart Diagnosis Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 6.0) 6 Kg 360 Watts ZPF Technology, Hard Water Wash, Spa Wash System LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ) 7 Kg (Wash), 5.5 Kg (Spin Tub) 360 Watts Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1065SDW) 6.5 Kg 1700 Watts Inverter Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN) 7 Kg 2300 Watts EcoSilence Drive, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) 7 Kg 1700 Watts Inverter Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis Haier 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE) 6 Kg 50 Watts Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Balance clean Pulsator Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR) 6.5 Kg 0.01 Kilowatts Turbo 6 Pulsator, Toughened Glass Lid, I-Wash Technology

Best value for money washing machine on sale

The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best value for money choice with its discounted price. It boasts ZPF Technology for efficient water filling, even under low pressure, ensuring reliable performance. Its 5-star energy rating emphasizes cost-effectiveness, while the 740 RPM motor accelerates drying times quietly. With eight wash programs catering to diverse needs, including Heavy and Express Wash, and features like Child Lock and an extra-durable body, it guarantees long-lasting utility.

Best overall washing machine on sale

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as a top choice for households seeking efficiency and convenience. Its 7 Kg capacity suits families of 3-4 members, offering energy savings up to 36% with Smart Inverter Technology. It includes eight versatile wash programs such as Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, and Strong, accommodating different fabric types. This machine also features a child lock for safety and displays time remaining during cycles. However, its 700 RPM maximum spin speed may not be ideal for heavier fabrics, requiring occasional maintenance of the TurboDrum mechanism.

Factors to consider while buying the best washing machine

When buying the best washing machine, there are several factors to consider to ensure it meets your needs and preferences. Here are the key factors:

Type of washing machine: Top load vs front load: Decide between top-loading and front-loading machines. Top-loaders are generally cheaper, have faster wash cycles, and allow you to add clothes mid-cycle. Front-loaders are more energy-efficient, use less water, and provide better cleaning performance.

Capacity: Choose a capacity that suits your household size and laundry needs. Capacity is measured in kilograms (Kg) and indicates the maximum weight of dry clothes the machine can wash in one cycle.

Energy efficiency: Look for machines with high energy efficiency ratings (typically indicated by star ratings). Higher ratings mean lower electricity consumption, reducing your utility bills in the long run.

Water efficiency: Consider machines that are water-efficient, especially if you live in an area with water scarcity or want to minimize water usage. Front-loaders generally use less water compared to top-loaders.

Wash programs and features: Check the variety of wash programs offered by the machine. Basic programs include Normal, Delicate, Quick Wash, and Heavy Duty. Advanced features such as steam wash, allergen removal, drum clean, and inverter technology can enhance cleaning efficiency and convenience.

Spin speed: Higher spin speeds help in better water extraction during the rinse cycle, resulting in quicker drying times for clothes.

Noise level: Consider the noise levels of the washing machine, especially if it will be placed near living spaces. Front-loaders tend to be quieter than top-loaders, and inverter technology can further reduce operational noise.

Build quality and durability: Choose machines from reputed brands known for their durability and after-sales service. Stainless steel drums, sturdy build, and rust-proof bodies ensure longevity.

Additional features: Features like child lock, delay start timer, fuzzy logic for automatic adjustments, auto-dosing, and smart connectivity (Wi-Fi enabled) can add convenience and functionality to your washing experience.

Budget and long-term costs: Set a budget based on your requirements and consider long-term costs such as maintenance, repairs, and operational costs (electricity and water bills).

FAQs on best washing machines



1. What capacity should I choose for a washing machine?

The ideal capacity depends on your household size and laundry frequency. For small families or individuals, a 6-8 Kg machine suffices, while larger families may benefit from 9 Kg or higher capacities.

2. Which type of washing machine is more energy-efficient?

Front-loading washing machines are generally more energy-efficient compared to top-loading ones. They use less water and detergent and have higher spin speeds, reducing drying time and energy consumption.

3. What are the key features to look for in a washing machine?

Look for features like energy efficiency ratings (preferably 4 or 5 stars), multiple wash programs suited to different fabrics, quick wash options, noise levels, build quality (stainless steel drums), and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity or app controls.

4. How often should I clean my washing machine?

Clean your washing machine every 1-2 months to prevent mould, mildew, and detergent buildup. Use a washing machine cleaner or a mixture of vinegar and baking soda on an empty cycle to maintain its performance and hygiene.

5. What maintenance tips can prolong the life of my washing machine?

Regularly clean the detergent drawer, door seals, and drum. Use the recommended amount of detergent and avoid overloading. Check and clean the filter periodically. Also, ensure the machine is level to prevent excessive vibrations during operation.

