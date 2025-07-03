Watch out, Google! Chinese Baidu just got a massive AI update

Baidu, one of the popular search engines in China, has introduced a new AI tool that converts images into short videos, and it has also upgraded its main search engine to include enhanced AI features. This announcement, made by Baidu on Wednesday, signals the company's intention to strengthen its position in the competitive AI market, particularly against domestic rivals such as ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba, all of which are expanding their AI capabilities. Baidu introduces an AI video tool and updates its search engine to expand enterprise-focused AI services.(REUTERS)

MuseSteamer: AI-Powered Video Generation Tool

Baidu named its new AI tool MuseSteamer. This new AI tool can generate videos up to 10 seconds long from still images. Baidu has released three versions: Turbo, Pro, and Lite, which likely offer different balances between speed, video quality, and computing needs. Unlike OpenAI’s Sora, which targets general consumers, MuseSteamer is designed specifically for businesses. Baidu has not yet released a version for individual creators or the public. The tool aims to support industries such as digital marketing, gaming, e-commerce, and content creation, where short videos play a role in advertising, demonstrations, or early-stage creative work.

By automating video production, Baidu expects MuseSteamer to reduce costs and speed up content creation for Chinese companies. While the company has not shared pricing or technical details about its cloud services, this launch marks Baidu’s push into the enterprise AI sector, where demand for multimedia tools is growing rapidly.

Baidu’s Multimodal AI Search Engine

Alongside MuseSteamer, Baidu has revamped its main search engine. The updated platform now accepts long text queries, voice commands, and image searches. This change reflects a global trend toward multimodal search engines that process various input types to improve results. The search engine uses Baidu’s AI models to interpret user intent more accurately, which offers more context-aware and personalised answers. This upgrade has been developed to meet the growing demands of users who expect a natural and conversational search experience.