‘What do the fans want?’ Spider-Man 2 video game director teases Venom spinoff

Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released on Friday for PlayStation 5. The sequel picks up several years after the first part with innovative new gameplay. It has not long been since the sequel's release and developers are already teasing a Venom spinoff. Jon Paquette, the senior narrative director of Spider-Man 2 said, “I want this to be one of the best Venom stories you've ever experienced,” adding that they are waiting for the reviewers' verdict as per Insider. Venom in Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/X)

Venom's voice cast

The 2021 horror film Candyman star Tony Todd voiced Venom in the game. Talking about Todd's casting, Paquette revealed that it was the idea of Bryan Intihar, the creative director of the game. Paquette said, “He probably saw a new 'Candyman' trailer or something. He heard the voice and was like, 'Hey, what about Tony Todd?' He texted everybody and was like, 'What do you guys think?' And we're like, ‘Oh, my God. That would be amazing.’”

ALSO READ: Top 5 horror movies to watch when you're not out trick-or-treating on Halloween

After they heard some of the lines that Todd submitted, Paquette recalled their reactions, saying, “Oh, my gosh, this is the exact vibe that we're going for.” “He fits it perfectly. Once Brian had the idea we were all like, ‘How do we make this happen?’” he added.

Potential Venom spinoff

Paquette revealed that a potential Venom spinoff may just be in the books depending on the fan reaction. He said that the developers are currently focussing on Spider-Man 2 and they will wait a while to gather fans' reaction. “We're gonna listen to the fans and we're gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’” Paquette explained. “We'll kind of talk about stuff after we've all had time to sleep and take vacations,” he added.

The senior narrative director also said that the game drew inspiration from Venom's comic book history, which could also serve as an inspiration for a Venom spinoff. Paquette further said, “There's such a rich universe there, and there's a lot that the comics have done. We tried to take all that in, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!