What is WhatsApp's new ‘Channel’ feature? How to create one?

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched its new feature ‘Channels’, a one-way platform for sharing updates with the followers. This comes more than a year after the company had rolled out the Communities feature. A WhatsApp channel can be used to share updates and information to an unlimited audience. The information can be shared through text, images, videos, stickers and links.

WhatsApp launched its new feature 'Channels' on Wednesday.(WhatsApp)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Channels are found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow - separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

How to create a WhatsApp channel?

To create a WhatsApp channel on your phone, follow these steps.Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the Updates tab.Step 2: Select ‘New Channel’. Tap on ‘Get Started’ and continue through the on-screen prompts.

Step 3: Now, add a channel name to create your channel. Remember, you can change the name at any point of time. Step 4: You can add a description and icon or do it later. Step 5: Add an image from your phone or the web to create an icon. Tap on ‘Create Channel’.

How does Channel protect privacy and ensure users' safety?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about safety of WhatsApp channels, you are not visible to people who are viewing a channel. Your name, contact details, profile picture, reaction to the content or vote in poll is not visible to anyone except the admins. WhatsApp says your contacts cannot see which channels you follow or how you interact with a channel content, unless they happen to be admin of a channel you follow.

Also, a user's profile and channel interaction information may be visible to channel admins, but admins who aren’t contacts only see limited information:

Admins who aren’t contacts may see your profile picture and how you interact with their channel content. But they cannot see your full phone number or profile name unless they have you saved as a contact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail