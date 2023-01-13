What you should know about India's 1st online gaming centre for excellence

India’s first centre of excellence in online gaming - to promote the associated digital ecosystem in the northeast region - will be set up in Shillong by March, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Friday. "The government firmly believes in the need of providing the young in the North-East Region with the digital skills necessary to grab employment and business possibilities in the rapidly growing digital economy," Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and skill development & entrepreneurship, said, adding that “skills are the new passport to prosperity”.

The Digital India Startup Hub - through the Software Technology Parks of India - will establish the centre of excellence. It is expected to serve as a catalyst for North-East startups and entrepreneurs to create an environment for next-generation online gaming, an official government statement read.

The development follows a release by Centre on its online gaming regulation plan for public consultation. The government seeks to bring online gaming under the IT rules, introducing a self-regulatory mechanism with compliance requirements like user verification and a complaint mechanism.

Union Minister Chandrasekhar is in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya on a two-day visit. He unveiled many state-wide initiatives during the trip. The Minister announced MeitY’s new project to establish an advanced facility within the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) in Shillong to offer training in digital skills. He said that 50,000 Meghalaya’s youth will be trained in future-ready skills, with industry-backed job opportunities.

"It is the vision of PM Narendra Modi that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima, and other parts of North-East India," he said.