WhatsApp feature for content creators! Details here

Published on Feb 25, 2023 10:17 PM IST

WhatsApp regularly brings new feature to make the platform provide efficient communication. In the latest development, the platform is working on Newsletter feature.

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new features which will allow content creators to share their news letter on the platform. The platform which is mostly used for private messaging, but with this feature update, it may change usage habit making the application an option for mass communication.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a private ‘Newsletter’ feature, which will be accessible via a separate Status page, separate from private chats, and optional. The new feature will not jeopardise the end-to-end encryption of private messaging.

However it is currently unknown whether the upcoming feature will keep the codename "Newsletter" or if it will be formally referred to by a different name.

Users should be able to manage their followers and keep their behaviour private, the report added.

WhatsApp regularly brings new feature to make the platform provide efficient communication. In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to edit their messages for up to 15 minutes in order to correct any errors or add new information. In addition, if the functionality is not supported by the WhatsApp app on your smartphone, a message will be displayed.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

