How to leave WhatsApp group chat without fellow participants noticing it?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps available today, with millions of users using it daily to exchange messages, photos, and videos for both personal and professional purposes. The company regularly updates the app with new features for the convenience of its users. Users have the option of communicating in groups or individually.

Being linked to multiple groups, on the other hand, can frequently cause issues because the people in these groups become agitated by the meaningless messages that are sent. It is also difficult to leave the group as other participants will find out you leaving the chat.

The good news is that a solution to this problem has been discovered. If you want to leave a WhatsApp group without telling fellow participants, we have some tricks that will allow you to leave the group while the other members are unaware. Yes, it is conceivable.

To leave a WhatsApp group without notifying with "(name) left" message, simply follow the steps outlined below.

For iPhone users

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to its latest version.

Step 2: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 3: Now swipe left on the group.

Step 4: Now you will see two options – More and Archive, out of which you have to click on More.

Step 5: Then tap on 'Exit Group' and confirm.

After this only group admin will be notified that you have left group. Although fellow members can still find if the navigate the lists.

For Android users

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to its latest version.

Step 2: Launch WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now navigate to the group that you want to leave.

Step 3: Here tap on the last second option 'Exit Group'.

Step 4: Click on the option to exit the group.

