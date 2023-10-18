WhatsApp introduces Passkeys for password-less logins

WhatsApp is rolling out an additional method to log into the instant messaging app, and has announced ‘Passkeys,’ which will only be available on Android-run devices for now. Representational Image

“Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys…only your face, finger print, or pin unlock your WhatsApp account,” it informed through X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

In a statement to TechCrunch, WhatsApp said Passkeys will ‘make logging in easier and more secure.’ This ‘additional layer of security,’ the Meta-owned service noted, will roll out over the next few weeks and months; there was, however, no word on if the feature will be supported on iOS-run devices too.

What are ‘Passkeys’?

A relatively new technology, these remove the need to rely on the username and password combinations, in this case, the two-factor authentication method, which, though has not been done away with. As announced by WhatsApp, with Passkeys, users only need to use their face, finger print or PIN to unlock and access their WhatsApp account.

Usernames and passwords are vulnerable to phishing attacks. Also, Passkeys mean that an individual's physical presence will be needed to log into their account on the messaging app, making it harder for ‘bad actors’ to hack into your accounts.

Previously, the ability was being tested by the company in its beta channel, as per The Verge.

