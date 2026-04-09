WhatsApp may soon let users connect privately without sharing their phone numbers

WhatsApp is preparing to change the way people connect on its platform with the rollout of a long-awaited username feature that will allow users to chat without sharing their phone numbers.

WhatsApp username feature to roll out soon.(WABetaInfo)

The username system is expected to work across Android, iOS, Windows, and Web versions of WhatsApp. Once fully launched, it will give users the option to create unique usernames linked to their accounts, making it easier to communicate securely while keeping mobile numbers private.

How to access the username feature on WhatsApp

To access the feature, eligible users will see a dedicated “Username” option in their WhatsApp profile settings. The setup process is designed to be simple, allowing users to choose a preferred handle and connect with others through that username instead of a phone number.

WhatsApp has also introduced clear rules for creating usernames. Each username must be between 3 and 35 characters long, include at least one letter, and may contain only lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Usernames cannot begin with “www.” or end with domain extensions such as “.com” or “.net,” preventing confusion with official websites.

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The new privacy-focused feature, as reported by WABetaInfo, is being introduced gradually and is currently available only to a limited number of users.

Meta integration and verification

One of the notable aspects of the feature is its integration with Meta’s wider ecosystem. A username must be available across Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, before it can be claimed on WhatsApp. If a desired username is already used on Instagram or Facebook, users must verify ownership through Meta’s Accounts Center before using it on WhatsApp.

For added security, WhatsApp is also expected to offer an optional “username key,” a four-digit code required when someone contacts a user for the first time. This extra layer ensures that only people who know both the username and the key can initiate conversations.

Privacy risks remain

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{{^usCountry}} However, privacy concerns are still there. Using the same username across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook could make it easier for others to connect profiles across platforms, potentially reducing anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, privacy concerns are still there. Using the same username across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook could make it easier for others to connect profiles across platforms, potentially reducing anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The phased rollout will continue over the coming months, with WhatsApp closely monitoring performance before expanding access to more users. If widely adopted, the username feature could mark one of the platform’s biggest privacy upgrades in recent years, giving users greater control over how they communicate online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The phased rollout will continue over the coming months, with WhatsApp closely monitoring performance before expanding access to more users. If widely adopted, the username feature could mark one of the platform’s biggest privacy upgrades in recent years, giving users greater control over how they communicate online. {{/usCountry}}

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