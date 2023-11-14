WhatsApp rolls out new Voice Chat feature. Here's what we know

Messaging platform WhatsApp a new Voice chat feature that will help you to connect with your large groups on the app. The Meta-owned app said it is less disruptive than a group call which rings every member in the group. The voice chat begins with an in-chat bubble which you need to tap to join.

The call controls also remain embedded at the top of the chat, so you that you are able to quickly unmute, hang up or message the WhatsApp group without having to leave the conversation

The call controls also remain embedded at the top of the chat, so you that you are able to quickly unmute, hang up or message the group without having to leave the conversation.

WhatsApp said it protects your voice chats alongside your personal calls and messages with end-to-end encryption by default.

The feature is being rolled out to large groups over the coming weeks, starting with those that have 33 people or more.

Protect IP address feature

In October, WhatsApp launched a new feature to allow users to protect their IP addresses during the calls. With this feature, all the calls will be relayed through WhatsApp’s servers, ensuring that other parties in the call cannot see a user's IP address and subsequently deduce general geographical location. “This new feature provides an additional layer of privacy and security particularly geared towards our most privacy-conscious users. As always, your calls are end-to-end encrypted, so even if a call is relayed through WhatsApp servers, WhatsApp cannot listen to your calls”, WhatsApp had said in a blog post.

