WhatsApp scam detection feature launched for group chats- What it does?

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has launched new scam detection features for group and individual chats. These new features will enable users to stay vigilant of unknown numbers contacting them via the app and provide the right guidance for protection. In addition to new features, Meta also claimed to have banned over 6.8 million suspicious accounts to combat online scams in the first half of 2025. WhatsApp cracks down on 6.8 million scam accounts in the first half of 2025. Know how it plans to protect users.(Meta)

For the group chats, WhatsApp will now include “safety overview”, where users will get an alert when someone who is not in their contacts adds them to a group. Additionally, the app will also detail information about the group along with safety tips. Whereas, for individual chats, WhatsApp is testing new alerts to detect potential scammers before users start a conversation with an unsaved number. Know more about the new WhatsApp scam detection features.

WhatsApp scam detection features

In a recent Meta blog post, the company highlighted how scammers are smartly operating to lure innocent smartphone users into emptying their bank accounts. Meta said, “Scams may start with a text message or on a dating app, then move to social media, private messaging apps and ultimately payment or crypto platforms.” Therefore, to ensure the security and protect its user base, Meta has introduced new safety features for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

1: Group messaging: As mentioned above, the app will now include a new safety overview tool where users will be alerted when they are added to a group by an unknown number. The app will provide details about the group for users to recognise the group. Additionally, it will also include safety tips, allowing users to exit the group. Additionally, notifications from these groups will also remain muted.

2. Individual chat: Scammers are now also texting users personally to manipulate them into giving personal information or money. Therefore, WhatsApp highlighted that the company has been testing new ways to send alerts to users before initiating conversations with any unknown number. “We’re exploring ways to caution you when you start a chat with someone not in your contacts by showing you additional context about who you’re messaging so you can make an informed decision.”

In the post, Meta also listed tips on avoiding scams in private messages, such as enabling two-step verification, blocking and reporting suspicious accounts, reading context cards, and others to stay vigilant and safe from tricksters.

Mobile Finder: Apple iPhone 17 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price