WhatsApp testing companion mode to allow linking up to 4 mobile phones

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its beta users which enables them to link their accounts to secondary phone and Android tablet. The feature- companion mode- will allow users to link up to 4 mobile phones simultaneously, WABetaInfo reported.

Through WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.18 the company is testing the companion mode for smartphones by availing the feature for some beta testers.

What is WhatsApp companion mode?

Meta-owned private messaging platform is testing the companion mode feature which will allow users to access one WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time.

The report states that once you have linked your WhatsApp account to a secondary smartphones, your chat history will be then synced across all the linked mobiles. It is to be noted that although the data is synced, messages and calls are still end-to-end encrypted and remain private. This means, even if someone sends a message from a linked mobile phone, the message is sent to all the linked devices preserving the encryption.

However, as this feature is released beta version, all WhatsApp features may still not be accessible.

How to use this feature?

The feature is currently available to only few beta users. Those who are enrolled for beta programme can install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update on Google Play. If the feature is not present, users are suggested to wait for an upcoming new beta build and should keep their WhatsApp version to the latest update.

Those who are eligible can access the companion mode by simply going to the options menu on the registration screen and there they can find the “Link a device” option after scrolling dropdown menu. Select that and then link the devices using QR code.

