WhatsApp to get ‘double-tap’ feature to forward and rewind videos

Meta-owned WhatsApp could be getting a feature that allows users to skip forward or backward in videos. The feature works in a manner similar to how one moves forward in a video on YouTube or rewinds to a specific portion in a clip.

Representational Image

That WhatsApp is rolling out such a functionality, has been reported by WABetaInfo, a popular website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. WABetaInfo also uploaded a screenshot to explain how this ability would work.

‘Skip video’ feature on WhatsApp

To skip to a particular portion of the clip, simply double-tap the screen (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As per the website, to skip to a particular portion on the instant messaging service, people must tap the screen twice, on its left or right side. The functionality is, therefore, extremely straightforward to use.

Feature availability

The website states that the ability is currently available only to select beta testers and will be made accessible to more people over the coming weeks. Also, to use this feature, you must install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

Video player on WhatsApp

Currently, the platform comes with a built-in media player; this, in turn, means that users are not redirected to a pre-installed app on their device, to play clips received from family, friends and group chats. In this player, however, moving to a particular portion of the video is a little complicated. This is because you need to tap the screen for the progress bar to come up, followed by tapping the playback progress at a suitable point to move forward or backward.

