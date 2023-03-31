WhatsApp to give 15 new duration options for disappearing messages: Report

Disappearing messages is a WhatsApp privacy feature using which you can set a message to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the message is sent. Now, according to WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is working to give users as many as 15 new duration options to select from. Representational Message

Also, as per WABetaInfo, the new durations are in addition to the existing ones. The website shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot

As seen above, the new options will appear under the ‘More options’ menu. With this update, a person will be able to set the message to disappear after one of these durations, depending upn the option chosen: 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours, 2 days, 3 days, 4 days, 5 days, 6 days, 14 days, 21 days, 30 days, 60 days, 180 days, and 1 year.

Of these, the 1-hour duration will come in handy if the information to be sent is sensitive and confidential; setting this duration will see the message disappearing 60 minutes after being sent to the recipient' chat. This will ensure it is not stored on the receiving device for too long.

When will WhatsApp release new durations?

At present, these remain under development, and will be released for a future update of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

