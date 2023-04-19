WhatsApp to release new interface for screen lock view: Report

To enhance user experience, WhatsApp always looks for new ways to improve its interface. Now, according to a report, the Meta-owned platform is tweaking its screen lock view.

The development was reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. To explain how the new interface would differ from the current one, the website shared this screenshot:

As seen above, the tweaked screen lock view would have the ‘Use Face ID’ label as a button, and the lock icon has been moved to the top of the screen. This new view, as per WABetaInfo, is ‘definitely more intuitive and modern.’

Some users, however, may face some issues with the redesign, as the new screen lock view may appear unexpectedly even when it shouldn't, said WABetaInfo, adding that the issue is likely to be fixed in the next updates.

The redesigned screen lock view is currently available onlyfor select beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It will be rolled out for more people over the coming days.

