WhatsApp to stop working on these devices by end of October: Report

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp may stop working on some devices in the coming months. As per a report from WABetaInfo, iPhone devices running on operating system 10 and 11 will need to be updated to launch WhatsApp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WhatsApp is removing the support for certain iOS versions to enable the latest features implemented on the messaging platform. The update will also come with the most updated security patches, the report stated.

When will this come into force?

The report shared a screen grab of the warning note circulated by WhatsApp to alert iPhone users using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions, saying “WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 after October 24, 2022.”

ALSO READ: How to order food during train journey via WhatsApp?

Which devices will be affected ?

WhatsApp will not work on iPhones running on an operating system less than 12. WhatsApp has earlier notified its users that iOS 12 or newer would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service. Currently, only iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models will be affected by this change. Both these models of iPhones are obsolete because their sales have been stopped for several years now.

What to do to run WhatsApp ?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As these two operating systems- iOS 10 and iOS 11 are already phased out, the phones may have already been updated to the newest version.

To find if your phone is still running on these older versions, you can follow these steps.

On your iPhone, open ‘Settings’, go to the ‘General’ tab and then tap ‘About’. In this section, one can find the software version.

If the software version is not updated and still is 10 or 11, it can also be updated manually.

Earlier, too, the news of WhatsApp to be discontinued on these versions surfaced but turned out to be false. However, the WhatsApp Help centre also states to upgrade the version to continue using it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, for the Android users, version older than Android 4.1 or later is must for accessing the instant messaging software.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON