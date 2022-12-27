WhatsApp will stop running on these 49 smartphones from Dec 31. Check full list

WhatsApp has decided to pull out its support from as many as 49 smartphone models starting from December 31. If your mobile device is on this list, you will need to upgrade to a newer model in order to continue using the instant messaging application.

What will be ceased to function?

WhatsApp will stop working on devices from a variety of manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. This implies that beyond the specified date, owners of such phones will no longer be able to get updates from WhatsApp, including new features and security patches, and eventually the service will cease to function for them.

It is to be noted that most of the devices mentioned in the list are older and probably only used by a very small number of individuals. Thus, the majority of smartphone users worldwide shouldn't be concerned about the support termination.

Full list

Here is the full list of smartphone models, first reported by GizChina, from which WhatsApp will end its support.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT