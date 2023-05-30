Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / WhatsApp working on Status Archive tool for businesses, says report. Here's how this feature will help

WhatsApp working on Status Archive tool for businesses, says report. Here's how this feature will help

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2023 11:18 AM IST

If activated on your device, you will receive a notification inside the Status tab of your WhatsApp account.

For its WhatsApp Business application, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow businesses to share their previous status updates with customers.

Representational Image(MINT_PRINT)

The feature is called ‘Status Archive,’ said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform, and was the first to report the story. According to the website, people will also be able to check whether the tool has been enabled on their device or not.

The reported Status Archive feature for WhatsApp Business (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the screenshot, shared by WABetaInfo, a notification within the Status tab will inform a user if Status Archive has been activated for their WhatsApp account. If enabled, you will see this message: "Your Status Updates will now be archived on your device after 24 hours.'

Status Archive: Benefits

As per WABetaInfo, the feature will be useful as businesses will be able to republish a status from the archive and share it with their customers again, with an aim to improve their business. Users can keep these status updates on their phones for up to 30 days.

Additionally, Status Archive appears to be a tool being developed exclusively for businesses.

Status Archive: Availability

For now, it is being rolled out only for select beta testers; a more general launch will take place over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp status updates

With this, people get to share end-to-end encrypted text, videos, photos, GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
whatsapp whatsapp business
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP