WhatsApp's new calling features include in-call notifications, 32-person calls

WhatsApp has announced new features for improved calling on the app. In its blog post, the Meta-owned messaging platform said the move is aimed at launching several improvements to calling on WhatsApp for a secure environment. Here are the new features introduced by WhatsApp for better and safe calls. > WhatsApp has announced that video calls on the mobile phones can be carried out with 32 people through WhatsApp, i.e four times the number of people than before. > The messaging platform announced that users can enlarge the video or audio feed and either mute or message them separately in the middle of the call. This can be done by long pressing on a participant in the group call. > Call link is a feature which can help users to invite people to a group call by sharing a call link. > The user can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off through the colour waveform feature> In-call banner notifications helps users know when someone new joins the call. > The users can easily multitask on a call due to a minimised in-call video screen. WhatsApp introduces new features for the users. Recently, it rolled out the feature for users to create their own digital versions called Avatars.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits. On WhatsApp you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions”, WhatsApp said in a blog post.

On December 13, WABetaInfo, a website which tracks announcements and features by the messaging platform, said that WhatsApp is working on three large heart emojis which can be used in between the chats. These emojis will be released in the future beta version for Android.

