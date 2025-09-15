WhatsApp’s threaded replies are coming: Say goodbye to chaotic chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a threaded message replies feature in beta, aimed at bringing order to messy group chats. It’s about organizing the replies under individual messages so you can see related conversations clearly and stay on top of what matters. WhatsApp is changing the way you reply to messages.(Unsplash)

What it changes

When a message gets two or more replies, a “Replies” icon will appear under that message. Tap it, and all responses are shown in a new threaded view, with replies in chronological order.

Replies inside the thread can now be “follow-up replies,” letting you reply to specific responses without losing track.

The feature is currently in beta: Android users with version 2.25.25.7 / 2.25.25.x are seeing it already. Users on iOS are expected to get it later.

Not everything old fits into threads, messages and replies sent before the feature is enabled won’t automatically become part of threads.

Why it matters

Group chats often turn into a jumbled mix of messages: overlapping replies, lost replies, and confusion on who answered what. This update changes that. With threads, large group conversations become manageable, no more constant scrolling or guesswork about context. For event planning, group projects, or family chat threads, this could be a big quality-of-life improvement.

What to watch out for

Threads aren’t nested: You can’t reply to a reply within a reply inside a thread. One level only.

Even if you don’t have the feature, you may still see threads if someone else starts them.

Because it’s in beta, expect bugs or delayed arrival on some devices.

This threaded replies update may not be flashy, but it solves a headache we all know: finding replies in a sea of chat. WhatsApp is making conversations easier to follow, especially in groups where topics multiply. If you’ve ever lost context—or missed an important reply—this feature is one you’ll appreciate as soon as it’s stable and widely available.