Whirlpool fridge: 10 best options that offer advanced technology

Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool fridge is a testament to style and functionality, combining a sleek Crystal Black design with powerful cooling capabilities. With a generous capacity of 265 litres, it offers ample space for all your groceries and beverages. The glass door not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also lets you see what's inside without opening the door, helping to conserve energy. The 2-star energy rating ensures efficient performance while keeping your electricity bills in check.

Specifications

Capacity: 265 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Stars

Design: Crystal Black with Glass Door

Year of Model: 2022

B084XMM69M

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door

This Whirlpool fridge is the epitome of intelligent cooling. With a capacious 308-litres interior, it offers ample space for your groceries, fruits, and vegetables. The 3-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, saving both energy and money. Its Arctic Steel finish exudes a timeless charm that complements any kitchen decor. The IntelliFresh technology adapts to your usage patterns, ensuring your food stays fresher for longer. This fridge is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen, combining style, efficiency, and innovation.

Specifications

Capacity: 308 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Stars

Design: Arctic Steel

Year of Model: 2023

B00CZP5GSY

Whirlpool 240 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx)

This Whirlpool fridge is a masterpiece of design and functionality. With a generous capacity of 240 litres, it provides ample space for all your storage needs. The Steel Onyx finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. The multi-door configuration ensures optimal organization and freshness for your food. Experience the convenience of the 3-door design, which separates your fruits, vegetables, and beverages for better preservation. This Whirlpool fridge is a must-have for those who appreciate style and innovation in one package.

Specifications

Capacity: 240 litres

Energy Rating: Not specified

Design: Steel Onyx

Model: FP 263D PROTTON ROY

B07V3MHBFQ

Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool fridge is perfect for smaller households and compact spaces. With a 200-litre capacity, it offers efficient cooling with a 3-star energy rating, ensuring cost-effective performance. The Sapphire Flower Rain design adds a pop of colour to your kitchen. The single-door design is not only space-saving but also features Auto Defrost Technology for hassle-free maintenance. If you're looking for a reliable, compact fridge that doesn't compromise on style, this Whirlpool fridge is an excellent choice.

Specifications

Capacity: 200 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Stars

Design: Blue with Sapphire Flower Rain

Model: 215 IMPC ROY 3S

B09HKT257L

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model)

This Whirlpool fridge is a space-efficient solution with a capacity of 184 litres. The 2-star energy rating ensures that it runs efficiently, keeping your electricity bills in check. The Sapphire Bloom-Z design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The direct-cool technology and Auto Defrost feature make maintenance a breeze. If you have limited space in your kitchen but don't want to compromise on cooling performance, this Whirlpool fridge is an excellent option.

Specifications

Capacity: 184 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Stars

Design: Sapphire Bloom-Z

Year of Model: 2023

B0BSRV1YGK

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

This Whirlpool fridge is the embodiment of modern refrigeration technology. With a capacious 240-litre interior, it offers ample storage space for your groceries and fresh produce. The Alpha Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. The multi-door configuration keeps your food organized and fresh for longer. This Whirlpool fridge is a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity: 240 litres

Energy Rating: Not specified

Design: Alpha Steel

Model: FP 263D Protton Roy

B078YHT1FR

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, Magnum Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model)

This Whirlpool fridge is designed for efficiency and convenience. With a 192-litre capacity and a 3-star energy rating, it offers reliable cooling performance while keeping energy consumption low. The Magnum Steel design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. The inverter technology ensures consistent cooling, and the Auto Defrost feature makes maintenance effortless. If you're looking for a compact and efficient fridge, this Whirlpool model is an excellent choice.

Specifications

Capacity: 192 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Stars

Design: Magnum Steel

Year of Model: 2023

B0BSRV8C8Y

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N))

This Whirlpool fridge is a wine lover's dream. With a capacious 240-litre interior, it offers ample space for your groceries and beverages. The Wine Stream (N) finish adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen. The multi-door configuration keeps your food and drinks organized and fresh. If you appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy a glass of wine, this Whirlpool fridge is the perfect addition to your home.

Specifications

Capacity: 240 litres

Energy Rating: Not specified

Design: Wine Stream (N)

Model: FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N)

B0BG2SZFB7

Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC PRM 2S ARCTIC STEEL)

This Whirlpool fridge is a practical solution for those seeking reliable cooling with a 190-litre capacity. The 2-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation. The Arctic Steel finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With its direct-cool technology and spacious interior, this Whirlpool fridge is perfect for smaller households or as a secondary refrigerator.

Specifications

Capacity: 190 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Stars

Design: Arctic Steel

Model: 205 IMPC PRM 2S

B0B49815K1

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEOFRESH GD PRM 278 2S, Crystal Black, Glass Door, 2022 Model) Spacious 265-liter capacity Glass door for easy visibility Energy-efficient with a 2-star rating Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door (IF INV ELT 355 ARCTIC STEEL (3s) - TL, 2023 Model) Large 308-liter capacity 3-star energy rating for efficiency Arctic Steel finish for a sleek look Whirlpool 240 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx) Multi-door design for better organization 240-liter capacity for ample storage Frost-free operation for hassle-free maintenance Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 3S SAPPHIRE FLOWER RAIN, Blue) Compact 200-liter capacity 3-star energy rating for cost savings Auto Defrost Technology for convenience Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) Space-saving 184-liter capacity 2-star energy rating for efficiency Stylish Sapphire Bloom-Z design Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) Multi-door configuration for better organization 240-liter capacity for ample storage Alpha Steel finish for a touch of luxury Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, Magnum Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model) Efficient 192-liter capacity 3-star energy rating for cost-effective cooling Inverter technology for consistent performance Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N)) Wine Stream (N) finish for a touch of luxury 240-liter capacity for groceries and beverages Multi-door design for optimal organization Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC PRM 2S ARCTIC STEEL) Compact 190-liter capacity 2-star energy rating for efficient operation Arctic Steel finish for a stylish appearance



Pros and cons for each product

Product Name Pros Cons Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEOFRESH GD PRM 278 2S, Crystal Black, Glass Door, 2022 Model) Spacious 265-liter capacity for families, Glass door for easy visibility, Frost-free operation for convenience 2-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient, Limited color options Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door (IF INV ELT 355 ARCTIC STEEL (3s) - TL, 2023 Model) Large 308-liter capacity for storage, 3-star energy rating for efficiency, Arctic Steel finish adds a sleek look Relatively higher price point, May not fit well in smaller kitchens Whirlpool 240 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx) Multi-door configuration for organization, Frost-free operation for easy maintenance, Stylish Steel Onyx design Energy rating not specified, Heavier due to the multi-door design Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 3S SAPPHIRE FLOWER RAIN, Blue) Compact 200-liter capacity for smaller homes, 3-star energy rating for cost savings, Auto Defrost Technology for convenience Direct-cool technology may require manual defrosting, Limited color choice Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) Space-saving 184-liter capacity, Stylish Sapphire Bloom-Z design, Suitable for smaller households 2-star energy rating may not be the most efficient, Direct-cool technology may require manual defrosting Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) Multi-door design for better organization, Alpha Steel finish for a touch of luxury, 240-liter capacity for groceries and beverages Energy rating not specified, Heavier due to the multi-door design Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, Magnum Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model) Efficient 192-liter capacity, 3-star energy rating for cost-effective cooling, Inverter technology for consistent performance Limited color options, Direct-cool technology may require manual defrosting Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N)) Wine Stream (N) finish for luxury, Multi-door design for optimal organization, 240-liter capacity for groceries and beverages Energy rating not specified, Heavier due to the multi-door design Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC PRM 2S ARCTIC STEEL) Compact 190-liter capacity, Arctic Steel finish for a stylish look, Suitable for smaller households 2-star energy rating may not be the most efficient, Limited color choice

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 3S SAPPHIRE FLOWER RAIN, Blue) offers the best value for money. It combines a compact size suitable for smaller homes, a 3-star energy rating for cost savings, and Auto Defrost Technology for convenience.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door (IF INV ELT 355 ARCTIC STEEL (3s) - TL, 2023 Model) is the best overall product in this category. It offers a large 308-liter capacity, a 3-star energy rating for efficiency, and features an Arctic Steel finish that adds a sleek and modern look to your kitchen.

How to find the best Whirlpool fridge

To find the best Whirlpool fridge, consider your storage needs, energy efficiency preferences, and available kitchen space. Look for models that offer the right capacity for your family, a suitable energy rating, and any specific features you desire. Keep in mind the pros and cons listed above to make an informed decision.

