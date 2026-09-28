Why an AI laptop could make more sense than a regular laptop for work, study and everyday use

Buying a new laptop today means choosing more than just a processor, RAM and storage. AI laptops have started adding dedicated hardware for artificial intelligence tasks, bringing features that can improve video calls, content creation, search and other everyday workflows. For many users, these additions could become more useful over time as Windows and third party apps add more AI capabilities.

The shift to AI laptops is about more than just running AI apps.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

A regular laptop can still handle common tasks such as browsing, documents, streaming and entertainment without much trouble. However, an AI laptop can offer a more future ready experience while also improving efficiency in certain workloads. Here are some practical reasons to consider one if you are planning your next laptop upgrade.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X is a 15.3 inch Copilot+ PC designed around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. It combines 16GB LPDDR5x memory with 512GB SSD storage and a 45 TOPS NPU for AI features. The WUXGA IPS display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you additional vertical space for documents and browsing. Its large battery is designed for long working sessions, while the Luna Grey finish and slim design make it suitable for students, professionals and everyday users.

Specifications Display 15.3 inch WUXGA IPS display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1 26 100 RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Long battery life for everyday work. Comfortable keyboard and useful 16:10 display. Reasons to Avoid Display brightness is fairly limited. Not suitable for demanding gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the battery life, keyboard and smooth everyday performance. Some reviews point to the average display and limited graphics performance, particularly for users expecting more than productivity and entertainment.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you need a large productivity screen, strong battery endurance and enough memory for everyday multitasking. The Snapdragon platform also keeps the laptop cool and relatively quiet.

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The HP OmniBook 5 OLED combines a lightweight 14 inch design with a sharp OLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform. It features 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD storage and a 45 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ AI capabilities. The 2K OLED panel should appeal to users who value contrast and colour while watching videos or editing content. At just 1.29kg, it is easy to carry, while HP's multi day battery claim makes it suitable for mobile productivity.

Specifications Display 14 inch 2K OLED display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X with 45 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Weight 1.29kg Reasons to Buy Excellent OLED display for content consumption. Lightweight design is easy to carry. Reasons to Avoid ARM compatibility remains a consideration. Integrated graphics are not for serious gaming.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers tend to praise the sharp OLED screen, lightweight construction and battery endurance. Some Snapdragon laptop reviews mention application compatibility limitations, particularly with older software and certain demanding workloads.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if display quality, portability and battery life are your priorities. The OLED screen gives it an advantage for entertainment, while Snapdragon efficiency makes it suitable for everyday work.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Smartchoice brings AMD's newer Ryzen AI 5 330 processor to a compact 14 inch laptop. It has 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, with upgradeable storage adding some flexibility. The FHD+ display, 50 TOPS NPU and integrated Radeon graphics make it suitable for everyday productivity and AI enabled features. At 1.46kg, it remains portable enough for students and professionals. Windows 11, Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic are also included.

Specifications Display 14 inch FHD+ display Processor AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 RAM 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD, upgradeable Graphics AMD Radeon integrated graphics NPU AMD XDNA 2, up to 50 TOPS Reasons to Buy Strong AI performance for its class. Upgradeable storage adds flexibility. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming performance. Display is not particularly premium.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally like the compact design, responsive performance and portability. Feedback around ASUS Vivobook models also highlights the keyboard and everyday usability, although display quality and speakers are not standout features.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want an AMD AI laptop with upgradeable storage in a compact chassis. Its Ryzen AI processor offers strong everyday performance while keeping the laptop suitable for mobile work.

The Acer Aspire 5 AI PC pairs Intel's Core Ultra 5 226V with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB SSD in a lightweight 14 inch chassis. Its integrated NPU enables Windows AI features, while Intel Arc graphics provide more graphics capability than basic integrated solutions. The FHD IPS display, backlit keyboard and 1.2kg weight make it a practical office and travel laptop. Windows 11 Home, Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic are included with the machine.

Specifications Display 14 inch FHD IPS display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Arc integrated graphics Weight 1.2kg Reasons to Buy Very lightweight at 1.2kg. Intel Arc graphics offer useful extra capability. Reasons to Avoid RAM is not upgradeable. Display resolution is fairly basic.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the lightweight construction, keyboard and everyday responsiveness. Feedback on Aspire models also points to good value, although display brightness and speaker quality are common areas where expectations need to be realistic.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a lightweight Intel AI laptop for office work and travel. Its Core Ultra processor, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and Arc graphics provide a balanced everyday package.

The Dell 15 AI laptop is aimed at users who want a larger screen and Intel's newer Core Ultra platform for everyday productivity. It features a Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with Intel Arc graphics. The 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare display provides a spacious workspace, while the backlit keyboard and dedicated Copilot key add convenience. Windows 11 Home and Office Home and Student 2024 are included.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD anti glare display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Arc integrated graphics Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy Powerful Core Ultra H series processor. Large display suits office productivity. Reasons to Avoid Only 8GB RAM in this configuration. Not designed as a gaming laptop.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate Dell's build quality, keyboard and everyday performance. The 8GB memory configuration is the main limitation for users planning heavy multitasking, particularly when compared with 16GB alternatives.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you prefer a larger 15.6 inch display and need a powerful Intel processor for productivity. Consider a higher RAM configuration if your workload involves heavier multitasking.

The HP OmniBook 3 is a compact AI laptop built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor. It packs 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB SSD alongside a 45 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ features. The 14 inch WUXGA display offers a sharp workspace, while the FHD IR camera enables Windows Hello authentication. At 1.42kg, it is reasonably portable, and HP's lighter mini charger makes it easier to carry. It is primarily aimed at everyday productivity and mobile work.

Specifications Display 14 inch 2K WUXGA display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X with 45 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Camera FHD IR camera Reasons to Buy Sharp display and lightweight design. Good battery potential for mobile work. Reasons to Avoid ARM application compatibility can vary. Not intended for heavy graphics work.

What are buyers saying?

Feedback around the OmniBook 3 highlights smooth everyday performance, good portability and battery life. Some users may find the design and speakers less impressive compared with more premium HP laptops.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a lightweight 14 inch AI laptop with 16GB RAM, fast storage and a sharp display. It is particularly suited to office work, browsing and travel.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 combines Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD in a compact 14 inch design. Its WUXGA IPS display provides more vertical workspace than a traditional 16:9 Full HD panel, while integrated Intel graphics handle everyday visual tasks. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home, Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic. At 1.5kg, it offers a practical balance between portability and productivity.

Specifications Display 14 inch WUXGA IPS display Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H RAM 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel graphics Weight 1.5kg Reasons to Buy Strong Core Ultra processor for productivity. WUXGA display provides extra workspace. Reasons to Avoid Graphics are not suited to demanding gaming. Battery life can vary with heavier workloads.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the performance, keyboard and compact design. Feedback on the Aspire Go range also suggests that it works well for office tasks, although the display and speakers are more functional than premium.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a conventional Intel laptop with AI capabilities, a useful 16:10 display and 16GB RAM. It offers a familiar Windows experience without moving to Snapdragon ARM hardware.

Why you should consider an AI laptop

Dedicated AI hardware: AI laptops typically include an NPU designed to handle certain AI workloads locally without relying entirely on the CPU or GPU.

More useful everyday features: AI powered tools can assist with tasks such as video call enhancements, background effects, transcription, image editing and productivity features.

Better power efficiency: Moving suitable AI workloads to a dedicated NPU can reduce the load on other processing components, which can help improve efficiency in supported tasks.

Future ready software support: Windows and popular applications are increasingly adding AI features, making dedicated AI hardware more relevant as software evolves.

Useful for work and study: Students and professionals can benefit from features such as summarisation, transcription, writing assistance and smarter search when supported by their software.

Top 3 features of best AI laptops

Laptop Display Processor RAM Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X 15.3 inch WUXGA IPS Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5x HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14 inch 2K OLED Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5x ASUS Vivobook 14 14 inch FHD+ AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 16GB Acer Aspire 5 AI PC 14 inch FHD IPS Intel Core Ultra 5 226V 16GB LPDDR5x Dell 15 AI 15.6 inch FHD anti glare Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 8GB DDR5 HP OmniBook 3 14 inch 2K WUXGA Snapdragon X 16GB LPDDR5x Acer Aspire Go 14 14 inch WUXGA IPS Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 16GB

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FAQs Is an AI laptop faster than a regular laptop? Not necessarily. Overall performance still depends on the CPU, GPU, RAM and cooling system.

What does an NPU do in an AI laptop? An NPU handles supported AI workloads efficiently while reducing reliance on the CPU and GPU.

Are AI laptops useful for students? They can be useful for research, transcription, writing assistance, video calls and other supported AI tools.

Do all AI laptops come with AI software? Not always. Available features depend on the laptop, operating system and compatible applications.

Should I buy an AI laptop for basic use? For basic browsing and office work, a regular laptop may still be enough. AI hardware becomes more relevant for newer AI based features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.