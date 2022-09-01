Why has Google not approved Trump's social network app yet? Tech giant responds

Search engine giant Google has said that former US President Donald Trump's social networking app Truth Social is ‘unwelcome’ in Google Play Store until it abides by the rules regarding content moderation. Google's statement comes after the Trump camp argued why its social network had yet to be approved for the search engine giant's app store which provides content for Android-powered smartphones, AFP reported.

According to Google, it had informed Truth Social on August 19 that its app violated Play policies and it needed effective systems to moderate user-generated content. The app breaks rules barring content that incites physical threats and violence, the Google spokesperson said, adding, “Last week Truth Social wrote back acknowledging our feedback and saying that they are working on addressing these issues”.However, Truth Social will be able to make its app available on its website or other online venues that don't involve Play Store. A version of the app was available on Apple's App store, AFP reported. On January 9 last year, microblogging platform Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account for breaking its rules. The ban took place two days after the then outgoing US president was initially suspended from Twitter for posting a series of tweets found misleading users about the presidential election results and apparently encouraged rioters who had stormed the US capitol.

One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent”, Bloomberg reported. Last October, Trump unveiled his own social network app ‘Truth Social'. “I created Truth Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” he had said in a statement.

Fox Business Network reported last week that the platform had halted payments to the company that hosts it, RightForge, and owes $1.6 million.

Trump Media and Technology Group said in a regulatory filing that it has raised some $15 million in additional funding that it believes will enable it to pay its bills until the end of April of next year, AFP reported.

