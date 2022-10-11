Why has Lufthansa banned Apple AirTags in luggage of passengers?

German airline Lufthansa has banned Apple AirTags in the luggages. The airline is forbidding passengers from bringing an activated AirTag onto its aircraft because it considers the gadget tracking to be “dangerous,” reports Livemint.

Why the ban on Airtag?

According to International Civilian Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Additionally, if the trackers are in checked luggage, they must be deactivated during the journey owing to their transmission function and cannot be used.

Travellers frequently use Apple AirTags to track their bags in real-time. If the battery is taken out, Lufthansa seems to imply that AirTags might be placed in hold luggage. But doing so absolutely destroys the tracker’s purpose.

To comply with lithium ion battery requirements, such as those found in large gadgets like a MacBook Pro, Lufthansa cites ICAO laws. According to the standards, Apple AirTags’ substantially smaller battery makes them problematic. The AirTag also makes use of CR2032 cells, which are not lithium ion batteries and are not protected by the rule, the report adds.

However, according to an Apple Insider report, the ICAO regulations under which AirTags have been prohibited by Lufthansa are erroneous. If CR2032 batteries really were dangerous, then watches that also used CR2032 would also be prohibited from being brought on aeroplanes, it states.

What is AirTag?

In April 2021, Apple released their AirTag product. It is made to act as a key finder, which assists people find their objects. It is a compact and lightweight gadget with a polished stainless steel body that has been precisely engraved. It pairs with an iPhone to track other gadgets. The gadget has an IP67 rating and is resistant to dust and water. In India, it is available for ₹3,190.

