Why I’m struggling to go back to a normal laptop after using the ASUS ZenBook Duo (2026): Review

Asus ZenBook Duo review: Dual-screen laptops have long struggled to move beyond novelty. Some added extra displays without improving usability, while others sacrificed portability in the process. The latest ASUS ZenBook Duo attempts to change that. At a time when most laptop makers are focused on thinner designs and AI features, Asus is taking a different route by rethinking how people actually multitask on a laptop.

ASUS ZenBook Duo is priced at Rs. 2,99,990 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

With two full-sized 14-inch OLED displays, Intel’s latest Core Ultra platform, and a redesigned chassis that feels more practical than earlier attempts, the ZenBook Duo aims to replace the need for a secondary monitor without making everyday use complicated. The idea sounds ambitious, but does it genuinely improve productivity, or does the second screen still feel unnecessary after the initial excitement fades? After weeks of use, here’s whether the ZenBook Duo finally gets the dual-screen laptop formula right.

Asus ZenBook Duo (2026) Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra X9 388H Graphics Intel Arc B390 (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-9600 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Display Dual 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, Lumina Pro OLED touchscreens, HDR True Black 1000, 48 - 144 Hz Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm headphone jack Camera FHD webcam, IR for Windows Hello Battery 99 WHr Power Adapter 100W, USB Type-C Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.21 x 8.21 x 0.92 inches Weight 1.65 kg with keyboard Price (as configured) ₹ 2,99,990 View All

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Design and Build

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The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and a built-in kickstand.

Thick laptops feel wrong now. After years of ultrabooks, anything over 0.8 inches starts to feel like you're carrying a brick. The ZenBook Duo sits at 0.91 inches and 1.65 kg - not heavy, but present. You notice it. The question is whether what's inside justifies it, and with two 14-inch OLEDs, a detachable keyboard, and a full kickstand mechanism packed into a chassis that's somehow 5% smaller than last year's, the answer is mostly yes.

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{{^usCountry}} Asus closed the gap between both screens from 25mm to 7.66mm this generation. It's the kind of spec that sounds like marketing until you see it in person, the seam nearly disappears, and the two panels start reading as one continuous surface. Combined with a battery bump from 75Wh to 99Wh, this feels like a genuine refinement rather than a spec-sheet refresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asus closed the gap between both screens from 25mm to 7.66mm this generation. It's the kind of spec that sounds like marketing until you see it in person, the seam nearly disappears, and the two panels start reading as one continuous surface. Combined with a battery bump from 75Wh to 99Wh, this feels like a genuine refinement rather than a spec-sheet refresh. {{/usCountry}}

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The "Ceraluminum" finish will raise eyebrows, partly because the word sounds invented (it is), and partly because anodised aluminium with a ceramic-like texture shouldn't work as well as it does. On the lid and keyboard palm rests, it feels more considered than the usual brushed metal. The keycaps carry the same texture, which makes them feel marginally slicker than what you're probably used to. Not a problem, just an adjustment period of a few days.

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Where Ceraluminum actually proves itself is over time. My earlier ZenBooks were showing zipper marks and desk scratches by month three. This one has done daily bag-to-office-to-metros runs for weeks without a single visible mark. A few weeks isn't a long-term test, but earlier units were already accumulating damage by this point. The fact that this one isn't is notable.

The detachable keyboard is what makes the entire design work, or fall apart, depending on how you look at it. It snaps onto the bottom display's bezels via magnets and charges through pogo pins at the base. There's a touch of lateral flex under firm pressure, but nothing that disrupts actual typing. The magnets are strong and reliable. They're also indiscriminate - if you're working on a metal desk, plan accordingly. I found out the hard way.

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Pull the keyboard off, and you have the whole point of this machine: an uninterrupted second screen that transforms how you use the thing. After a few weeks, I stopped thinking of it as a party trick and started building my workflow around it.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is equipped with a wide range of modern ports.

Ports are well-considered: two Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, full-size HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Full-size HDMI at this price point is genuinely appreciated - plenty of competitors skip it. What's missing is an SD card slot, which stings on a machine that clearly has creative users in mind.

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Three weeks in, the keyboard still snaps flush. The pogo pins still align. Nothing has shifted or loosened. Build quality this consistent doesn't announce itself - it just quietly stays out of your way.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: The Display Experience That Changes How You Work

The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop features two identical 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED displays.

Two 14-inch OLEDs on a single laptop sounds excessive until you actually use it, then it sounds obvious. Both panels run at 2880x1800, 144Hz, full DCI-P3, Pantone validated, with Gorilla Glass on each and HDR peak brightness hitting 1000 nits. Variable refresh between 48 and 144Hz keeps motion smooth without hammering the battery. On paper, those are strong numbers. In practice, what actually makes the dual-screen setup work isn't any individual spec; it's that both panels match.

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Same colour temperature. Same brightness. Same tone across both. You'd think that would be the baseline for a laptop built entirely around the premise of two screens, but matched panels are harder to pull off than they sound, and plenty of dual-display attempts have stumbled here. Asus didn't. After weeks of use, there's no drift, no subtle warmth on one panel and cool on the other, nothing that quietly irritates you until you can't ignore it anymore.

The anti-reflection coating is new this generation and worth mentioning. These are glossy displays - Asus isn't pretending otherwise, but working near windows and under overhead lights for weeks, the reflections stayed manageable. You make one adjustment when you sit down and stop thinking about it. On the older Duo, the reflections had a way of coming back. This time, they don't.

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The 144Hz refresh is one of those things you appreciate most in reverse. While you're using it, it just feels like a screen. Go back to 60Hz after two weeks, and everything feels like it's lagging slightly behind your input. Colour accuracy out of the box has been reliable enough that I never once felt compelled to hook up an external display to verify what I was seeing, which, for photo editing and layout work, is the real test.

Windows 11 handled the dual-screen orientation automatically, detecting both panels and making it easy to move windows between them without any manual configuration. The kickstand on the bottom extends to around 90 degrees, propping the whole unit up for desktop mode. In this orientation, the stacked vertical setup changes how you interact with content in a way that's difficult to explain until you've tried it. Spreadsheets stop hiding their rows. Long documents feel less like scrolling through a tunnel. Websites, without ads slicing paragraphs in half, are almost pleasant again. A single 14-inch panel can't give you this, and once you've had it, going back feels genuinely limiting.

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The keyboard fits the workflow rather than fighting it. 1.7mm key travel, full-size layout, Ceraluminum keycaps. It connects via Bluetooth when detached, pogo pins when docked, and has a USB-C port on the side for standalone charging, though in practice, it tops up every time you set it back on the laptop. The touchpad is smooth and reliable. The best compliment I can give the keyboard is that I stopped thinking about it being detachable after day two.

Where the Duo concedes some ground is the brightness in direct sunlight. The glossy panels look excellent in controlled lighting but will reflect a fair amount in harsh environments. Text stays legible; it never crosses into unusable, but anyone who regularly works outdoors should factor that in. Personally, I'll take a glossy display over a matte one; the trade-off in colour richness isn't worth the visual flatness.

The six-speaker system, two tweeters, four woofers, gets genuinely loud, loud enough that volume has never been a concern. Clarity is solid, too. The one honest criticism is that it lacks depth; the soundstage feels flat rather than immersive, which becomes noticeable when you're watching something that benefits from dimension in the audio. Perfectly fine for casual use, but don't expect it to replace a decent pair of headphones.

Running a film on one screen while keeping a browser or messaging app on the other works exactly as well as it sounds. Whether the Duo becomes your primary entertainment machine depends on what you ask of it. For most things, it holds up. For audio, reach for headphones.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Keyboard and Touchpad

The Asus Zenbook Duo laptop comes with a detachable, full-size ErgoSense keyboard with an integrated touchpad.

The detachable keyboard is one of those components that works better in concept than it does in practice. Magnets and pogo pins hold it over the bottom screen for a conventional laptop setup, or disconnect it entirely and pair via Bluetooth for full dual-screen desktop mode, which is how I used it most at a desk.

Key travel is rated at 1.7mm, and the layout is full-size with no real compromises. The issue is the feedback. The keys feel slightly mushy on the way down and don't spring back with the crispness you'd want for extended typing sessions. Functional, but not satisfying, especially on a laptop at this price.

The touchpad is generously sized at five inches wide and over three inches tall. It's responsive and tracks well, though the click feels stiffer than it should. Asus has built in gesture shortcuts - swipe the left edge for volume, right edge for brightness, and top edge to skip through media. Clever on paper, but in practice, I kept defaulting to the labelled function row. Shortcuts you have to memorise rarely survive contact with an actual deadline.

Neither the keyboard nor the touchpad is a dealbreaker. But on a laptop, this is considered in other areas - they're the two places where you notice the corners that were cut.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Performance That Knows What It Is

The ZenBook Duo is my first hands-on time with Intel's Core Ultra Series 3, Panther Lake, officially. The specific chip here is the Core Ultra X9 388H: 16 cores, 5.1GHz max turbo, and an integrated Arc B390 GPU with 12 Xe cores. Paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, the setup is built around a 45W TDP. That number is the key to understanding what this laptop is optimising for, not raw benchmark dominance, but the ability to run two 3K OLED panels at 144Hz through a full workday without reaching for the charger at noon.

Day-to-day, the processor simply gets out of the way. Chrome spread across both screens, Photoshop open on the bottom panel, WhatsApp and Google Chat running alongside, nothing stutters, nothing makes you wait. You stop monitoring performance because there's nothing flagging your attention. That's the best outcome for a productivity machine.

Push it harder, and the picture gets more honest. A Premiere Pro timeline with 4K footage, colour correction, and layered effects handled well enough for most of the session, with occasional hitches when stacking multiple effects simultaneously. Exports were reasonable, not workstation pace, but not the kind of slow that makes you resent the machine either. Lightroom Classic with several thousand RAW files moved through imports, edits, and batch exports without complaint. The fans spun up during heavy loads, audible in a quiet room, easy to tune out with music playing. The chassis warmed around the hinge, the same area that gets warm during lighter use, just a few degrees more. Nothing throttled.

On Geekbench, the results are strong: 3,031 single-core, 17,283 multi-core. That puts it ahead of AMD, Qualcomm, and Intel's previous generation across the board. Apple's M5 still leads, 4,288 single-core, 17,926 multi-core, but the gap has closed meaningfully. The Cinebench stress test opened at 3,871, dipped briefly as thermals settled, then held steadily through the mid-3,800s for the remainder of the run with no visible throttling. Performance cores averaged 2.86GHz, efficiency cores at 2.7GHz, and low-power cores at 2.45GHz. Consistent and stable.

The NPU hits 49 TOPS, which earns it the Copilot+ PC badge. That unlocks Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and Asus's own StoryCube for AI-sorted photo management. Most of it, you try once and quietly move on from. The honest reality is that AI PC features across the industry are still in search of a compelling reason to exist in daily use. On the Duo, they're present and inoffensive. That's about as much as you can say.

Where things get more interesting is the Arc B390 GPU. Integrated graphics have historically been a part of any laptop review where you lower expectations and move on. Panther Lake changes that calculus, at least partially. The B390 uses a die-to-die bridge connecting the CPU and GPU portions of the chip, allowing Intel to scale the GPU without introducing latency penalties between the two. All X9 and X7 chips share the same graphics configuration: 12 ray tracing units and 16MB L2 cache.

In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p on high settings, the Duo reaches around 50fps, genuinely playable. Push to the native 2880x1800 resolution, and you're at 23fps, which isn't. Enable Intel's XeSS upscaling, and that climbs back to roughly 45fps, which is. Ray tracing on low settings with upscaling active gets you to around 30fps. Playable, barely, and worth noting that on a 14-inch display, graphical artefacts from upscaling and frame generation are far less noticeable than on a larger screen.

The honest advice: don't enable frame generation unless you're already clearing 50fps post-upscaling. And don't let anyone, Asus or Intel, tell you this machine runs Cyberpunk on high settings at 60fps without significant assistance. It doesn't. What it does do is handle integrated gaming better than any chip in this category has before, which is a real shift, even if it isn't a replacement for discrete graphics.

For what the ZenBook Duo is actually built around, creative work, multitasking across two screens, and all-day productivity, the 45W cap is the right call. It delivers where it needs to.

ASUS ZenBook Duo Review: Battery Life and Charging

The 99Wh battery is a significant jump from the 75Wh on the older Duo, and you feel it in how freely you use the machine. Not once did I find myself rationing screen brightness or reflexively docking the keyboard to squeeze more time out of it. Both panels stayed on, refresh rate untouched, and the laptop just kept going.

The numbers back that up. In structured testing - Wi-Fi connected, web browsing, WhatsApp, office workloads, video streaming, single screen with the keyboard docked, ran 14 hours and 23 minutes. Mirroring both displays brought that to 11 hours and 5 minutes. Real-world use with genuine workloads sat between seven and eight hours comfortably. For a machine running two 3K panels simultaneously, that's not a compromise, that's a result.

Part of the credit goes to the variable refresh rate. At 48Hz while reading, 144Hz when scrolling, it's working in the background without ever announcing itself. You don't see it, but across a full day, it adds up.

The 100W USB-C charger reaches 60% in around 50 minutes. It works off power banks and airline ports too, which matters when you're actually travelling with this thing. Lastly, Asus's Battery Care Mode caps charging at 80% to protect long-term cell health, extending the rated cycle count from 1,000 to 1,200. For a dual-screen laptop, the battery life is genuinely one of its strongest arguments.

Final Verdict

At Rs. 2,99,990, the ZenBook Duo doesn't ask you to overlook its price - it asks you to reconsider what a laptop can be. Two matched OLED panels, a refined Ceraluminum build that's holding up better than its predecessors, Intel's Panther Lake chip handling real workloads without drama, and a 99Wh battery that doesn't force you to make compromises. For creative professionals and multitaskers who've always wanted a second screen without a second bag, this makes a genuine case.

However, the keyboard feedback is underwhelming for the price, the touchpad click is stiffer than it should be, there's no SD card slot, and the glossy panels will test your patience outdoors.

But here's the thing - no other laptop at this price offers two 14-inch OLEDs in a package this refined. If that dual-screen workflow fits how you actually work, the Duo earns its asking price. If you're buying it out of curiosity rather than necessity, three lakh rupees is a steep cost for a feature you might use twice.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra X9 388H Graphics Intel Arc B390 (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-9600 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Display Dual 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, Lumina Pro OLED touchscreens, HDR True Black 1000, 48 - 144 Hz Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm headphone jack Camera FHD webcam, IR for Windows Hello Battery 99 WHr Power Adapter 100W, USB Type-C Reasons to Buy Identical dual OLEDs Solid all-day battery Handles creative workloads Narrowed inter-display gap Improved integrated graphics Travel-friendly charging Full-size HDMI included Reasons to Avoid Mushy keyboard feedback Stiff touchpad click No SD card slot Reflective glossy panels Gaming needs upscaling assist