Why Microsoft asked users to pause update to the latest Windows version?

Microsoft has temporarily halted the update to latest version of Windows 11–Windows 11 22H2 as it is working to fix issues affecting some games and apps performance. It advised users against manually upgrading the system until it provide an update in next release.

“Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2,” the tech behemoth stated in its official blog post. It informed, the problem arises because affected games and apps are accidentally enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by users.

Microsoft said the affected platforms are on client side- Windows 11, version 22H2- and no server is affected.

It further added, “To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2.”

What is the solution?

Although the company is working on the problem and promises to soon come with a stable release, it has suggested a way to circumvent the problem.

“If you are already on Windows 11, version 22H2 and are experiencing this issue, you might be able to resolve it by updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available,” Microsoft wrote in the blog post.

However, if the consumer is confused how to update the games and apps, they have to consult the developer of those games and apps, Microsoft suggested. while stating that most of the apps will update automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.

Do not update manually

Microsoft recommended users to not update the operating system to this version. “We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed.”

