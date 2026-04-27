Why switch to iPhone? Apple showcases how the iPhone 17 handles everyday hiccups in new campaign

Apple has rolled out a new campaign in India that centres on a simple question - why switch to iPhone? The “Drumbeats” campaign, which went live on April 26, uses short films set in a royal court to show how common phone-related issues can be handled using iPhone 17 features. The release is timed alongside the ongoing Indian Premier League to tap into a large viewership base.

Apple’s new India campaign asks why switch to iPhone, linking daily problems to features in action.(Apple)

The campaign includes six films, each 15 seconds long. The setting is a palace where a messenger interrupts the king or queen with urgent updates. These range from lost devices to low battery and last-minute travel concerns. Each situation is resolved using a specific iPhone feature, linking the narrative to the broader theme of switching devices.

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Campaign Built Around Features

Apple has built each film around a single function. The Find My app is shown as a way to locate missing devices, even when they are offline. It can also notify users if they leave a device behind in an unfamiliar place.

Fast charging is another focus. Apple says the iPhone 17 series can reach up to 50 percent charge in about 20 minutes with a supported adapter. The company also points to battery management features that adjust power usage based on daily patterns.

Visual intelligence tools are positioned as part of the switching argument. These tools allow users to scan text and objects using the camera. They can translate text, detect contact details and identify items. The feature can also connect with external services such as Google Search and ChatGPT, depending on user consent.

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{{^usCountry}} Camera and Recording Updates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Camera and Recording Updates {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The campaign also presents camera features as part of the shift to iPhone. Centre Stage adjusts framing automatically during photos and videos. It can expand the frame to include more people and adapt orientation when required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign also presents camera features as part of the shift to iPhone. Centre Stage adjusts framing automatically during photos and videos. It can expand the frame to include more people and adapt orientation when required. {{/usCountry}}

Dual Capture allows recording through both front and rear cameras at the same time. This can be used to record a subject while also capturing the surrounding scene. Apple says the feature supports 4K HDR video with stabilisation.

Display and Durability Claims

Apple says the iPhone 17 includes an updated Ceramic Shield layer, which aims to improve screen protection. The company also highlights higher brightness levels for outdoor visibility.

Battery life is supported by system-level power management and chip efficiency. Apple says the device can deliver extended video playback, with adaptive controls that adjust usage through the day.

Ecosystem and Privacy Focus

Alongside features, Apple continues to highlight its ecosystem. It points to a one-step setup for accessories and file sharing through AirDrop. The company also notes regular software updates aimed at maintaining device performance.

Privacy is another area Apple includes in its messaging. It says apps must seek permission for tracking, and communication tools such as iMessage and FaceTime use end-to-end encryption.

Campaign Strategy in India

With the IPL as a backdrop, the campaign aims to place the iPhone 17 in everyday conversations. The use of short-format films and familiar scenarios reflects an attempt to explain features without technical detail. The campaign does not focus on specifications alone but instead shows how features may be used in daily situations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

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