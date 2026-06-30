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Why your ceiling fan doesn't feel effective: 5 buying mistakes to avoid

Most buyers check the price first, but that can be an expensive mistake. These five tips can help you choose the right ceiling fan.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 12:19 PM IST
By Affiliate Desk
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Buying a ceiling fan is often treated as a routine purchase. In reality, it is one of the few appliances that runs for several hours every day, making its energy use, airflow and reliability far more important than many buyers realise. Choosing a fan based only on price can result in higher electricity costs, weak air circulation and an earlier replacement.

A ceiling fan runs daily for years, so choosing the right one matters more than many homeowners realise.
A ceiling fan runs daily for years, so choosing the right one matters more than many homeowners realise.

Here are five common mistakes to avoid before buying a ceiling fan.

  • Looking only at the price instead of power consumption.
  • Choosing a blade sweep that does not match the room size.
  • Ignoring air delivery (CMM) and motor efficiency.
  • Overlooking ceiling height and downrod requirements.
  • Skipping warranty coverage and after-sales support.

Checking these factors can help you buy a fan that suits your room and offers better long-term value.

The Atomberg Renesa Epoque uses a BLDC motor that consumes up to 35W at full speed, making it suitable for households looking to reduce electricity usage. It offers an air delivery of up to 235 CMM and includes an IR remote with Boost, Timer and Sleep modes. An LED speed indicator is integrated into the fan, while the operating noise is rated at around 58 dB.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Power Consumption
35W at peak speed
Control Method
Smart Remote / App

Reasons to Buy

Highly energy efficient

Whisper-quiet operation

Smart remote functionality

Reasons to Avoid

High upfront cost

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The Havells Ambrose comes with a 52W copper motor and delivers up to 215 CMM airflow. Designed for standard-sized rooms, it uses a five-speed control system and operates with low noise during regular use. The fan also includes a two-year manufacturer's warranty, making it suitable for buyers looking for a conventional ceiling fan from an established brand.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor Type
Conventional Copper Motor
Power Consumption
52W
Control Method
Wall Regulator

Reasons to Buy

Premium decorative finish

Strong air delivery

Reliable copper motor

Reasons to Avoid

No remote control

The Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira features a copper motor paired with double ball bearings for regular daily operation. It runs at up to 380 RPM and delivers up to 210 CMM airflow. With a rated power consumption of 51W and dynamically balanced metal blades, it is aimed at buyers looking for a standard ceiling fan with consistent performance.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor Type
100% Copper Motor
Power Consumption
51W
Control Method
Wall Regulator

Reasons to Buy

Budget friendly

High-speed performance

Durable build quality

Reasons to Avoid

Basic design aesthetics

The KUHL Prima A3-DUO is equipped with a BLDC motor that consumes up to 29W. It carries a BEE 5-Star energy rating and supports operation through both a handheld remote and a wall regulator. The fan is backed by a five-year warranty on the motor, making it an option for buyers prioritising energy efficiency and flexible controls.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor Type
Next-Gen BLDC Motor
Power Consumption
29W
Control Method
Remote & Wall Regulator

Reasons to Buy

Dual control options

Massive power savings

Extended motor protection

Reasons to Avoid

Plain look options

The Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor uses a copper motor with double ball bearings and operates at speeds of up to 400 RPM. It delivers up to 210 CMM airflow, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. The fan features aluminium blades designed to resist corrosion and is intended for households looking for a conventional fan with standard airflow performance.

Reasons to Buy

Elegant metallic trim

High operational speed

Smooth double-ball bearings

Reasons to Avoid

Lacks smart technology

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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