Will Rocksteady's ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ win fans over with offline mode?

The anticipation surrounding Rocksteady's forthcoming release, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,’ has been met with a mix of excitement and trepidation among fans. Having established their reputation with the acclaimed Batman: Arkham trilogy, Rocksteady's shift from solo-focused narratives to a 4-player co-op, always-online experience has prompted warranted concern among enthusiasts.

The decision to add live service elements into ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ raised eyebrows among fans accustomed to Rocksteady's prowess in delivering immersive single-player adventures. This transition left many understandably apprehensive about the potential impact on the game's quality and overall experience.

However, in response to the uproar over the always-online requirement, Rocksteady made an announcement, confirming plans for the addition of an offline story mode post-launch.

Addressing fans' concerns, a Rocksteady representative stated, "We’re happy to confirm we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection."

Though an exact release date remains unspecified, it is anticipated to debut sometime in 2024.

This revelation came hot on the heels of the premiere of a new trailer for ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ at The Game Awards 2023. The action-packed footage showcased the game's playable characters engaging in intense combat against waves of adversaries and confronting the mind-controlled Justice League members. Impressions from the trailer have generally been positive, sparking a newfound sense of optimism among fans.

Ahead of the official launch, select fans were granted early access to ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ through closed alpha tests. Despite signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), several testers defied the terms to express praise for the game online. Their positive feedback, though encouraging, remains a snapshot of the larger player experience.

The trajectory of ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ remains uncertain, particularly after the initial gameplay reveal stirred negativity. However, recent developments, including the promise of an offline mode and a well-received trailer, suggest a potential turnaround for the game's reception.

