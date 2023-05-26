Will Smith joins Tencent's Undawn on epic open-world survival RPG

Legendary Hollywood star Will Smith has been announced as the star of Tencent's upcoming free-to-play open-world survival RPG, Undawn. Will Smith to star in Tencent's Undawn. (Image Credit: Tencent)

This marks Smith's entry into the gaming landscape, lending his likeness to the highly anticipated game developed by the PUBG Mobile developer.

Undawn, set to launch on June 15, offers players the opportunity to team up with others to battle hordes of enemies on both mobile and PC platforms.

While controversies have surrounded Smith in recent years, his impressive film career spanning back to the 1990s continues to thrive with new projects. Given his previous roles in survival-themed films like Men In Black, I Am Legend, and I, Robot, his inclusion in Undawn seems fitting and captivating for players.

The developing studio officially confirmed the ‘Men in Black’ star’s involvement in Undawn through a YouTube video, showcasing his character and brief interactions within the immersive open-world environment created by Lightspeed Studios.

The revealing video begins with Smith's character gearing up to defend himself against a swarm of enemies, skillfully dispatching them with an AR (Assault Rifle) and showcasing impressive combat moves. The attention to detail in his character model design is evident through a zoomed-in shot, highlighting the level of craftsmanship involved.

The Undawn x Will Smith trailer concludes with a shot reminiscent of Smith's character Robert Neville walking through an abandoned city street in I Am Legend, offering players a glimpse of the expansive open world.

The revealing video also showcases pre-registrations for the game, rewarding players with in-game currency, useful equipment, and items.

While the trailer does not explicitly reveal the extent of the Hollywood icon’s role in the game, it remains uncertain if he will be a playable hero or an NPC that players can engage with for quests and objectives.

With over two million players already signed up for Undawn, the inclusion of the ‘Aladin’ actor as the star of the game is expected to attract even more players upon its release.

This new project not only adds to Smith's impressive list of credits but also demonstrates his willingness to explore new creative avenues beyond traditional film roles. Undawn is poised to captivate players and establish itself as an exciting addition to the gaming industry.