A fresh new day, a brand new Wordle – this is what the word game’s fans wait for every day! The popular game asks its players one question: can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? Now that you are ready, let us begin the exciting journey into solving today’s puzzle. Wordle 1349 hints and answer for February 27, 2025 (Unsplash)

Today’s Wordle is more interesting than ever. Whether or not you are able to guess it correctly, the journey into trying to solve the puzzle is bound to be thrilling. While victories and losses come and go, the excitement is constant. Are you all set?

Wordle today: Hints for February 27, 2025

Today’s word is a place to stay in the woods. There are no reoccurring letters in today’s term, and the word starts with the letter L.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for February 27, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here you go – the Wordle 1349 answer for February 27, 2025, is ‘LODGE’. Don’t be disheartened if you were unable to solve today’s puzzle. Tomorrow is another day, and you will surely bounce back and crack the puzzle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.