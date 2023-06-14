Home / Technology / Indian company launches AI tool for factual & SEO-optimised blogs. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2023 01:01 PM IST

‘AI Article Writer 5.0’ is powered by GPT-4-32K and is a creation of Writesonic, a software development firm.

Writesonic, an Indian software development company, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called ‘AI Article Writer 5.0,’ which, it says, writes articles that are ‘factual,’ and ‘hyper-personalised’ in a user's brand voice, doing so in less than 5 minutes.

The 'AI Article Writer 5.0' (Image courtesy: writesonic.com)
“Our aim has always been to make state-of-the-art AI technology accessible, allowing our users to generate powerful, personalised, and engaging content that sets them apart. The launch of AI Article Writer 5.0 is another leap towards this mission, ushering in a new era of content creation,” Times Now quoted Samanyou Garg, Founder, Writesonic, as saying.

What does AI Article Writer 5.0 do?

According to the company, the AI Article Writer 5.0 is powered by GPT-4-32K.

‘Factually correct content’: Writesonic claims that using its advanced AI with GPT-4 powers, the AI Article Writer 5.0 explores results that are trending on top on Google Search, and, therefore, helps build a 'comprehensive and factual' blog.

'Write brand-specific blogs': With this tool, people can ‘hyper-personalise’ their blog, doing so by uploading documents and PDFs to it, and giving links to their previously written blogs.

‘No plagiarism’: To ensure that your work is completely original, it runs a plagiarism checker constantly on the piece's background.

‘Easier to rank blog on Google’: For this, you can SEO-optimise your blog. You can, therefore, add own keywords to train AI before hand. Users also get access to in-buit SEO integrations Semrush to generate SEO-optimised content (even without additional keywords) while 'Sonic Editor' further optimises the AI-generated article.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

artificial intelligence search engine
