These Apple iPhones will run on iOS17. Check full list

Apple launched its new operating system iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. The new iOS 17 boasts of features like enhanced iMessage experience, live transcription for voicemail, FaceTime video messages etc. The new operating system is expected to be launched this fall. Before this, the beta version will be available in July this year. Is your iPhone compatible?To check if iOS 17 will run on your Apple iPhone, open the Settings app and tap General> About. Next to the model name, you will know which model your iPhone is. iOs17 can run on these iPhonesHere are the iPhone models which will support iOS17 versions, Apple said.iPhone 14

Apple announced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 event.(Apple)

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)WWDC 2023

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) wherein it unveiled several big ticket announcements. The star attraction of the event was the Cupertino-based tech behemoth's mixed reality headset Apple Vision Pro. During the keynote address, Apple CEO Tim Cook referred to the device as a spatial computer. The mixed reality headset has been in development at Apple for years and will focus on gaming, streaming video and conferencing. Apple also unveiled its 15-inch Macbook Air, ultra M2 chip along with iPadOS 17, MacOS Somona, watchOS10 and tvOS17 during the tech conference.

