X (earlier Twitter) to introduce govt ID, live selfies for user verification: Report

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is reportedly testing a new feature that will require a user to upload image of a government-issued ID, along with a live selfie, to get their handle verified on the billionaire Elon Musk-owned service.

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

This is according to Nima Owji, whose X profile describes him as an ‘independent app researcher and blogger who looks for the features of upcoming different apps.’

“#X keeps working on the ID verification. You should upload a photo of your ID and take a live selfie,” Owji wrote in a post on Wednesday.

He also provided a screenshot of the ID verification feature, showing that the verification of an account will take about five minutes. The user must first prepare a government ID, then check if their device's camera is uncovered and working, and finally, be prepared to take photos of the ID, along with a live selfie.

According to Mashable, the tech giant is introducing the government ID system to to verify the person's authenticity or, in other words, to prevent impersonation.

In March, too, X (then Twitter) was reported to be testing such a feature.

