Xiaomi power banks dangerous to use? Company is taking back 20000mAh battery packs globally

Xiaomi has announced a worldwide recall of its 33W 20000mAh Power Bank (Integrated Cable), following an earlier recall in China. The move targets model number PB2030MI, which was produced between August and September 2024. The company said the action is being taken to address potential safety hazards, with 146,891 units identified for recall and refund. Xiaomi recalls its 33W 20000mAh power bank worldwide after detecting overheating risks in certain units.(Xiaomi )

What’s the Reason for Recall

Xiaomi has said that a specific batch of the power banks used the 126280 version 2.0 battery cell, which could overheat in certain situations and create a risk of fire. While only a limited number of cases have been reported, the company opted for a broad recall to ensure user safety and reduce possible risks.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

Nearly 147,000 devices sold worldwide are included in the recall. Customers can verify whether their unit is affected by checking the serial number printed on the back of the product. Xiaomi has also provided an online verification tool. Devices with missing or unreadable serial numbers are excluded from the refund process.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

Refund Process

Eligible customers can claim a full refund valued at 159 yuan, or Rs. 1,940. Customers may visit any Xiaomi Home store, where staff will confirm eligibility and issue a refund. Alternatively, users can drain the power bank, safely dispose of it, upload disposal proof, and submit product details through Xiaomi’s official website to claim their refund. The company further clarified that other Xiaomi power banks use different battery cells and are not part of this recall.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which ultra-thin flagship to buy?

Statement from the Company

In its statement, Xiaomi apologised for the inconvenience and reaffirmed its focus on product safety. The firm described the recall as a voluntary and precautionary step aimed at preventing incidents before they occur. Customers owning the PB2030MI model are urged to check their devices and complete the refund process promptly.