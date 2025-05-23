You can now generate AI images in Google Docs with Gemini, here’s how

Creating visuals to support your documents just got easier. Google Docs now lets users generate AI images directly inside their documents through a new feature powered by Gemini, Google’s AI image generation tool. This means you no longer have to jump between different apps or websites to create custom images or add custom visuals to reports, presentations, resumes, and marketing content. Google Docs now lets you create AI-generated images directly inside your documents using Gemini.(Pexels)

Google Docs has integrated this tool so users can focus on their work without interrupting their creative process. The Gemini AI can transform simple text descriptions into four distinct images, giving users options to pick what best fits their needs. This integration builds on Google’s existing AI capabilities and marks a step toward combining content creation and design tools into one seamless experience.

If you want to try generating images in Google Docs using Gemini, here’s an easy-to-follow guide to help you get started.

1. Open the image generator in Google Docs

Open your Google Doc, whether it's a new file or one you have already started. Place your cursor where you want to insert an image. From the top menu, click Insert, then hover over Image, and select Generate image from the dropdown. This action opens the Gemini image generation panel on the side.

2. Describe your image

In the prompt box that appears, type a clear and detailed description of the image you want. The more precise you are with details like subject, colours, lighting, and style, the better the generated images will match your vision. For example, instead of just typing “beach,” try “a sunny tropical beach with palm trees and turquoise water at sunset.”

3. Choose style and format

Before generating images, you can select different artistic styles by clicking the dropdown next to Add a style. Options include watercolour, photorealistic, or cartoon, among others. You can also pick the image format: square, wide (landscape), or tall (portrait), depending on where you want to place the image in your document.

4. Generate and review images

Click Create to start generating images. Gemini will produce four variations based on your description. Review these options carefully. If none meet your needs, click View more to see additional variations until you find a suitable image.

5. Insert your image

Once you select an image, click on it to insert it into your Google Doc at the cursor’s position. After insertion, you can resize or move the image to fit your document’s layout perfectly.

In short, this feature makes it easier to add personalised visuals to your work without having to leave Google Docs. It will also help you to maintain your focus and boost your creativity, all in one place.