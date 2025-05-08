You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now: Apple services chief suggests

In a surprising revelation during the US Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google, Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue suggested that the iPhone could become obsolete within the next decade, marking the first time a senior Apple executive has publicly entertained such a possibility. Apple is no stranger to killing its own darlings. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Testifying in the ongoing trial, Cue defended Apple’s lucrative search engine partnership with Google—reportedly worth around $20 billion annually—but his comments quickly veered into a bigger-picture thinking about the future of technology.

“You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds,” said Cue, according to Bloomberg. “The only way you truly have true competition is when you have technology shifts.”

While Cue’s point was intended to underscore how AI is transforming the search landscape, the remark doubles as the first notable public suggestion from Apple leadership that the iPhone era could eventually end.

Familiar pattern of self-disruption

Apple is no stranger to killing its own darlings. The iPod—once as dominant as the iPhone is today—vanished quietly, not due to competitors, but because Apple shifted its focus. The iPhone itself was the very product that ultimately replaced the iPod, folding its features into something broader and more powerful.

Cue’s comments suggest Apple may be preparing for another such pivot, possibly involving AI-powered interfaces or new form factors. He also acknowledged that traditional search is being reimagined and may not survive in its current form, adding to speculation that AI-driven services could take centre stage in Apple’s future ecosystem.

Big tech under pressure

The testimony comes as the DOJ challenges the Google–Apple search deal, which makes Google the default engine on iOS devices. If the court rules against Google, Apple could lose billions annually, through a shift towards first-party AI search tools that might provide a new revenue stream and independence.

While it's far from a formal announcement, Cue’s remarks have stirred curiosity about what’s next for Apple in a world increasingly shaped by AI, ambient computing, and possibly even Apple-branded vehicles.