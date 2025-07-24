‘You will lose your job and may be unemployed forever if…,’ warns ChatGPT-creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has issued his starkest warning yet about the potential of artificial intelligence to reshape the workforce and society, saying that whole job categories will probably be eliminated. He said that jobs such as customer support are on the verge of disappearing due to rapid advances in AI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addresses Washington, warning that AI will soon eliminate entire job categories and reshape major industries.(AFP File)

Which sectors are in danger?

Speaking at the Federal Reserve’s Capital Framework for Large Banks conference, Altman was blunt about the future of customer support roles. He declared that this field is nearing total replacement by AI technology, stating that when customers now reach out for service, they are already handled by AI systems that perform the job more quickly, without mistakes, and more efficiently than human agents. He described the customer service revolution as essentially complete, with AI handling queries instantly and directly, eliminating the need for traditional phone trees and transfers.

Altman then moved to healthcare, further explaining that AI is now better at diagnosing medical issues than most human doctors in the world. Despite this, he admitted a personal reluctance to fully trust AI with healthcare. He said that while ChatGPT often delivers superior diagnostic results, he still would not entrust his medical fate entirely to a machine, believing a human doctor should remain in the loop.

Altman’s remarks came during a visit to Washington timed with the Trump administration’s new “AI action plan”, focused on both loosening some regulations and encouraging investment in more datacentres. The regulatory conversation on AI in the US has shifted: under the Biden administration, tech leaders pushed for more oversight, while the Trump administration emphasises speed and global competition, particularly with China.

At the conference, Altman outlined his growing concerns over the negative uses of AI. He warned that hostile nations could deploy advanced AI to attack financial infrastructure, a scenario he said keeps him awake at night. He also called attention to the risks enabled by advances in voice cloning, noting that some financial firms still accept voiceprint authentication, opening the door to identity theft and sophisticated fraud. In addition, OpenAI signalled its increasing involvement in US policymaking by revealing plans to open a Washington office in 2026.

AI Is already transforming key industries

Artificial intelligence is no longer a theoretical concept; it is already driving dramatic changes across a range of industries. In financial services, AI manages and streamlines customer support, automates risk analysis, and detects fraud in real time. Healthcare has seen an influx of AI-powered diagnostic tools that assist doctors in making faster, more accurate assessments. Retailers rely on AI to optimise inventory, analyse consumer trends, and provide tailored shopping experiences for customers.

In manufacturing, algorithms control supply chains and monitor equipment. This can increase efficiency and reduce downtime. Even creative fields, such as media and advertising, now use AI to generate content, personalise recommendations, and analyse audience preferences. This wave of adoption signals that AI is actively reshaping how entire sectors operate today.