Your home does not need the most feature-packed CCTV camera. Here are 5 options built for different needs

CCTV cameras have become an important part of home security, allowing you to keep an eye on your property even when you are away. However, choosing one is not simply about picking the camera with the most features or the highest resolution. Different models are built for different spaces and use cases, so seemingly similar options can differ in practice. The right camera should fit naturally into your home security setup rather than adding unnecessary complexity. With several models offering different combinations of features, specifications and prices, narrowing down the choices can take some thought. This list brings together five CCTV cameras available on Amazon, covering different types of home security needs to help you compare the options and find a model that fits your requirements.

Before buying a CCTV camera, consider how it connects, how it sees at night, and how it handles the environment around it. (Pexels)

The CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL2-V3 keeps outdoor surveillance simple without compromising on the essentials. Its 2.4MP sensor records Full HD footage, while the 3.6mm lens delivers a wide 93-degree field of view. Smart IR extends night vision to 20 metres, and IP67 protection makes it suitable for everyday outdoor monitoring.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 2.4MP with 1920 × 1080 Full HD recording COVERAGE 3.6mm fixed lens with a 93-degree horizontal field of view NIGHT VISION Smart IR night vision with a range of up to 20 metres SMART FEATURES DWDR, 2D digital noise reduction and automatic/manual gain control CONNECTIVITY Wired BNC video output with support for HD and CVBS signals Reasons to Buy Full HD recording with 2.4MP resolution. 20-metre IR night vision for low-light monitoring. IP67 weatherproof construction for outdoor use. Reasons to Avoid Fixed 3.6mm lens limits framing flexibility. Wired setup requires compatible cabling and power. No Wi-Fi or app-based remote viewing listed in the specifications

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the CP PLUS camera for its clear image quality, effective night vision, easy installation, and reliable outdoor performance. Its affordable pricing also receives positive feedback. However, some users may find the wired setup less convenient and miss features such as app support and advanced smart controls.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider it if you need a simple wired camera for outdoor surveillance rather than a feature-rich smart camera. Full HD recording, 20-metre infrared night vision, a 3.6mm lens and IP67 protection make it suitable for monitoring entrances and outdoor areas.

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The CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL3 is suited to buyers who want to monitor outdoor areas without moving to a more feature-rich smart camera. Its 2.4MP sensor captures Full HD footage, while the 3.6mm lens provides a wide field of view. The 30-metre infrared range also helps monitor spaces after dark, while IP67 protection adds outdoor practicality.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 2.4MP with 1920 × 1080 Full HD recording COVERAGE 3.6mm fixed lens with an 80-degree horizontal field of view NIGHT VISION Smart IR night vision with a range of up to 30 metres SMART FEATURES DWDR, 2D digital noise reduction, Day/Night (ICR), AWB, AGC and BLC CONNECTIVITY Wired BNC output with CVI, CVBS, AHD and TVI support Reasons to Buy 2.4MP Full HD recording 30-metre infrared night vision IP67 weather-resistant design Reasons to Avoid Requires a wired connection Needs a compatible DVR Fixed 3.6mm lens limits framing flexibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the camera for its clear image quality, effective night vision, sturdy build and straightforward installation. Its outdoor performance and value also receive positive feedback. However, some buyers may find the wired setup less convenient than that of newer wireless CCTV cameras.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider this camera if you want reliable outdoor surveillance without paying for advanced smart features. Its Full HD recording, 30-metre infrared range, wide 3.6mm lens, and IP67 protection make it well-suited to entrances, driveways, shops, and other outdoor areas.

The MANOMAY Protect Bot offers a broader, smarter view of indoor home security. Its 3MP camera can pan 352° horizontally and tilt 58° vertically, while AI human detection and tracking automatically follow movement. Colour night vision, two-way audio, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support make it a feature-rich option for everyday monitoring.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP with 2304 × 1296 resolution COVERAGE 352° horizontal and 58° vertical rotation with 10x digital zoom NIGHT VISION All-time colour vision with infrared and intelligent light modes SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, six preset points and mobile alerts CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi with Manomay Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Alexa compatibility Reasons to Buy 3MP video with all-time colour vision. AI human detection and smart tracking. 352° horizontal rotation with 10x digital zoom. Reasons to Avoid Vertical rotation is limited to 58°. Requires a wired power connection. Cloud storage is an optional service.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the camera for its picture quality, ease of setup, pan-tilt movement and value. Its colour night vision also receives positive feedback. However, some users have reported connectivity issues, including instances in which the camera appeared offline or had difficulty connecting to the app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider it if you want more than basic video surveillance from an indoor camera. The Protect Bot combines 3MP video, wide pan-tilt coverage, AI human tracking, colour night vision, two-way audio, and Alexa support, making it well-suited to monitoring larger indoor spaces.

The MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini is designed for buyers seeking greater coverage and smarter monitoring from a compact camera. It records in 3MP, pans 266° and tilts 90°, and uses AI to track people. Colour night vision, two-way audio, Wi-Fi and Alexa support round out its feature set.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP with 2304 × 1296 resolution COVERAGE 266° horizontal and 90° vertical rotation with 10x digital zoom NIGHT VISION All-time colour vision with infrared and intelligent light modes SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking and mobile alerts CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi with Manomay Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Alexa compatibility Reasons to Buy Sharp 3MP video quality. AI can detect and follow people. Camera can look around a wider area. Reasons to Avoid Needs to stay plugged into power. 10x zoom is digital, not optical. Cloud storage costs extra.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its image quality, pan-tilt coverage and feature set. However, some users report connectivity issues and occasional difficulties with the app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider it if you want wider coverage from a compact camera. Its pan-tilt movement, AI tracking, colour night vision and two-way audio make it suitable for homes and small offices.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° is built for outdoor monitoring where a wider view matters. Its 4MP sensor records 1440p footage, while the camera provides 230° coverage through app-controlled pan-tilt. AI person detection, automatic alerts, a spotlight, a siren and colour night vision make it a more proactive security option.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP with 2560 × 1440 resolution COVERAGE 230° ultra-wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom NIGHT VISION Colour night vision with infrared and spotlight-assisted colour mode SMART FEATURES AI person detection, motion tracking, automatic alarm, spotlight and mobile alerts CONNECTIVITY 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with Qubo app, Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy Sharp 4MP video quality. Covers a much wider area. AI can detect people and trigger alerts. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage requires a subscription. Needs continuous wired power. 24/7 recording requires a microSD card.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise its video quality, wide coverage, night vision and AI person detection. However, some users have reported recording gaps, app-related issues and inconsistent detection performance.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

Consider it if you need to monitor a broad outdoor area with fewer blind spots. Its 4MP video, ultra-wide coverage, AI detection, automatic alarm, and spotlight make it well-suited to entrances, driveways, and larger outdoor spaces.

Q1. What should I look for when buying a CCTV camera?

Start with the area you want to monitor, then consider resolution, field of view, night-vision range, storage options, and connectivity. Outdoor cameras should also have suitable weather protection, while smart features such as AI detection can reduce unnecessary alerts.

Q2. Is a higher-resolution CCTV camera always better?

Not necessarily. Resolution affects image detail, but field of view, night vision, placement and storage are equally important. A camera with a wider view may cover more area, while a higher-resolution model can provide greater detail within its viewing range.

How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?

Product Camera resolution Coverage Night vision CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL2-V3 2.4MP (1920 × 1080) 3.6mm fixed lens, 93° horizontal FOV Smart IR, up to 20m CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL3 2.4MP (1920 × 1080) 3.6mm fixed lens, 80° horizontal FOV Smart IR, up to 30m MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP 3MP (2304 × 1296) 352° horizontal, 58° vertical rotation Colour vision, infrared and intelligent light modes MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini 3MP (2304 × 1296) 266° horizontal, 90° vertical rotation Colour vision, infrared and intelligent light modes Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP 4MP (2560 × 1440) 230° coverage Dual night vision with infrared and spotlight-assisted colour vision

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FAQs Should I choose a wired or Wi-Fi CCTV camera? Choose a wired camera for permanent installations where continuous recording is important. Wi-Fi models are easier to install and offer greater flexibility, but they depend on a stable wireless connection.

How important is the camera’s night-vision capability? It is important to know whether the camera will monitor an area after dark. Check both the type and range of night vision, as infrared and colour night vision can offer different levels of visibility in low-light conditions.

What should I check before installing a CCTV camera outdoors? Check its IP rating, power requirements and mounting location. An appropriate weather-resistance rating helps protect the camera from dust and water, while a nearby power source can simplify installation and ensure uninterrupted operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less cctv Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}