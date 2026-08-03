Your next AirPods could get cameras next month. Here is why Apple wants them

Apple's next AI breakthrough may not arrive inside an iPhone, iPad or even a pair of smart glasses. Instead, it could come through the next generation of AirPods. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports that Apple's long-rumoured camera-equipped earbuds could debut as early as next month.

Cameras on AirPods could allow Siri to understand what you see, not just what you say. (Representational image made with AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spoiler alert: these cameras are not designed to take photos or record videos. Their real purpose is expected to be giving Siri the ability to understand the world around you.

In this article, we explore why these unusual AirPods may be arriving sooner than expected. We also explain what the tiny cameras are expected to do. And we look at why they could reshape Siri's future.

Apple's camera-equipped AirPods may launch sooner than expected

Apple's long-rumoured AirPods Ultra, expected to feature built-in cameras, may finally be close to launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is now expected to unveil the AI-focused earbuds as early as next month. That marks a major shift from earlier reports, which suggested the product was still a few years away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gurman says Apple has been developing multiple versions of the earbuds internally. One version, codenamed B798, was previously expected to launch in 2027. Another version, known as B790, now appears to be much further along. References to B790 have reportedly been found in iOS 27, suggesting Apple is already preparing software support for the new AirPods. If the report is accurate, the AirPods Ultra could soon become one of Apple's most ambitious AI products yet. The cameras are not for photos. They are for Siri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurman says Apple has been developing multiple versions of the earbuds internally. One version, codenamed B798, was previously expected to launch in 2027. Another version, known as B790, now appears to be much further along. References to B790 have reportedly been found in iOS 27, suggesting Apple is already preparing software support for the new AirPods. If the report is accurate, the AirPods Ultra could soon become one of Apple's most ambitious AI products yet. The cameras are not for photos. They are for Siri. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The biggest surprise is not that Apple wants to add cameras to AirPods. It is what those cameras are meant to do. According to Bloomberg report, they are not designed to capture photos or record video. Instead, the low-resolution sensors are expected to help Siri understand what is happening around you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That could make Apple's voice assistant much more useful in everyday situations. The Bloomberg report says users may be able to ask Siri about a nearby landmark, identify an object, or recognise food items while shopping. Rather than relying solely on voice commands, Siri would also be able to use visual information to answer questions.

Apple's latest software updates also hint at this direction. The company recently announced new accessibility features in iOS 27, including improved Live Recognition, which helps users identify objects using the iPhone's camera. AirPods with built-in cameras could make this even simpler. Rather than pointing an iPhone at something, users could simply ask, “Siri, what do you see?”

The AirPods could be part of a bigger AI plan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Bloomberg, these AirPods are only one part of Apple's wider AI strategy. The company is also developing smart glasses and a wearable pendant, with all three devices expected to use AI to better understand the world around the user.

The cameras could also integrate with other Apple devices. For example, information from the AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone could be combined to give Siri more context. If you are running through a train station, Siri could recognise that you are in a hurry and avoid interrupting you with an incoming call.

If the latest rumours prove true, these AirPods will be more than just another upgrade. They could mark the first step towards a new generation of Apple devices that understand what you see, not just what you say.