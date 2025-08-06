YouTube playback speed not working for these users, company confirms ongoing issue

YouTube users on Android are facing a frustrating bug this week that is preventing them from adjusting video playback speeds. The issue has affected both phones and tablets running the Android app, and users have taken to online forums to report that the playback speed settings are no longer functioning as expected. The issue has affected both phones and tablets running the Android app.(Pixabay)

The platform, which typically allows viewers to speed up or slow down videos using the settings menu, now appears to be reverting to the default 1x speed even after users manually change it. This issue affects both the stable and beta versions of the YouTube app for Android.

YouTube acknowledges the bug

Google has confirmed the problem via a statement quoted in a report by 9to5Google, saying:

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing issues adjusting playback speed while watching videos on Android devices. Our teams are actively investigating this issue! We’ll update this thread as soon as we have new information.”

Our own tests also confirmed the issue, playback speed changes (for example, 1x to 2x) do not hold and the video defaults back to the standard speed within seconds.

Notably, the bug does not affect the YouTube Music app, indicating that the issue is currently limited to the main YouTube Android app and may not impact all users.

Spotify revises India prices

In a separate development in the streaming space, Spotify has revised its pricing in India this week, the first such change since its launch in 2019. The new monthly plans are as follows:

Individual Plan: ₹139 (up from Rs119)

Duo Plan (2 users): ₹179 (up from Rs149)

Family Plan (up to 6 users): ₹229 (up from Rs179)

The new prices are effective immediately and apply to both new and existing subscribers at the end of their current billing cycle.