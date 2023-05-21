YouTube Select gets 30-second non-skippable ad, new Pause experiences

For its YouTube Select service, Google-owned YouTube has introduced two new features, doing so at the 2023 edition of its annual Brandcast event, which took place on May 17. Representational Image

What are the features?

In an official blog post, Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, Vice President, YouTube Ads Marketing, unveiled the features: a 30-second non-skippable ad, and new Pause experiences.

30-second ad: A single ad will replace the existing arrangement of two consecutive non-skippable ads, each of which has a duration of 15 seconds. According to the video streaming service, this change is being made because YouTube Select is now landing more than 70% impressions on the TV screen, and the single ad, will, therefore, 'make it easier for you to use the existing assets in front of the most-streamed content.'

Additionally, the new format fits seamlessly into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen, said YouTube.

New Pause experience: With this, viewers can ‘drive awareness or action by owning that unique interactive moment when people pause a video.’ This, too, is seamless for those watching a video.

Please note

It must be noted that both the features are being brought for YouTube Select on connected TV (CTV). These are being introduced because ‘more and more advertisers are eager to respond to these shifts in viewership, and reach the largest streaming audience,’ as per the blog post.

Also, the features, for now, will be available only to users in the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail