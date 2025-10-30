YouTube tightens rules on these games ahead of GTA 6 trailer 3 launch

As excitement builds for the next trailer of the much-anticipated video game, GTA 6, YouTube has revised its content guidelines to tighten moderation around violent gaming footage. The change, introduced quietly, is already drawing attention from creators who fear losing ad revenue just as interest in the upcoming game intensifies. Ahead of the release of the GTA 6 trailer, YouTube has updated its gaming content rules, tightening restrictions on violent gameplay.(Rockstar Games)

YouTube Tightens Its Grip on Violent Gameplay

According to recent reports, YouTube has started enforcing stricter checks on gaming videos that depict extreme or realistic violence. Footage showing harm to civilians, torture scenes, or sexualised violence now faces the risk of age restriction, demonetisation, or removal from recommendations. These elements, often featured in open-world titles like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption 2, are now under closer scrutiny.

Creators say that videos that once complied with the platform’s rules are now being flagged. Games such as Call of Duty, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have seen older clips retroactively marked for policy violations. Some creators have received warnings or demonetisation notices without prior explanation. “We’re not promoting violence; we’re just showing the storylines of the games,” one creator told Dexerto. “But now, even standard missions are getting flagged.”

The timing of YouTube’s policy adjustment appears to coincide with Rockstar Games’ upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 3 launch, expected soon. The platform seems to be preparing for a wave of gameplay content that could contain graphic or controversial material. Although YouTube has not issued a public statement, reports suggest that the move is intended to prevent advertiser concerns and public criticism when violent content trends rise with the game’s release.

Under the updated rules, videos with “gratuitous violence” could face limited monetisation or be hidden from recommendation feeds. This change directly affects creators who rely on trending games like GTA 6 to boost engagement and revenue.

What Creators Can Still Upload

YouTube has clarified that violent games are not banned. However, it advises creators to avoid prolonged violent sequences, sexualised violence, or harm to civilians without a clear story context. Excessive gore and mutilation are also discouraged.

Content that includes commentary, reviews, or censored gameplay can still qualify for monetisation, provided it aligns with the revised guidelines. Many creators are now editing their footage to remove or blur violent segments, while some are exploring alternative platforms such as Kick or Rumble to upload uncensored versions of their videos.