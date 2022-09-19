YouTube users claimed watching 10 'unskippable ads'. Video platform replies

YouTube offers advertisements to support creators financially and to maintain its business model. However, of late, some users have claimed of receiving up to 10 unskippable ads while surfing long videos. Now, the company has come clean on it, stating that it was a part of an experiment that is now completed.

Advertisement breaks are shown on YouTube usually before the video starts, but with the creator's permission it can appear throughout the video. These breaks last a few seconds or a few minutes and if longer, then there is normally the option to skip that ad after a certain amount of time.

But over the past few months, users observed the number and length of ads on the platform have considerably increased, particularly for unskippable formats.

The ad pods experiment has completed

Confirming about the end of the trial, YouTube informed, according to 9to5Google, that these 'ad pods’ that showed many unskippable ads were a part of a now concluded small experiment.

The statement stated that YouTube having focused on helping brands connect with audiences, always tests new ways to put ads that enhance the viewer experience. “We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs”, the company added, mentioning that the aim is to offer an enhanced viewing experience by reducing ad breaks.

YouTube said that 'ad pods' were originally introduced back in 2018 but in smaller scale.

Some took to Twitter to show their displeasure. They claimed to receive as many as 10 unskippable ads breaks in a row. According to 9to5 Google, for some users and in some videos these breaks have recently become more frequent. The report added that users with about five ads every break are more common than users with ten ads per break.

Although the number of commercials increased, the length was still only about five or six seconds long. These add up to only a minute, even if an ad break with 10 unskippable ads appears.

