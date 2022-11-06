Zomato asks Musk for 60% discount on blue tick fee, gets roasted online

In an apparent dig on Elon Musk’s recently announced $8 subscription fee for those who want a blue tick for their account, Zomato came up with a funny tweet. The food delivery platform responded to by sharing a post on the platform stating, "'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post directly attacks Elon Musk's decision to charge $8 to become a verified Twitter user. On the other hand, Zomato regularly provides its consumers discounts through coupons and other methods.

However, Twitter users started trolling Zomato over the 60% discount company offered in its tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A user replied that Elon Musk does not charge a crazy price and then give discount on it. While another tweet read, “Sure. With 60% off your charges will be $3.2. Add $2.4 packaging & handling charges, further $2.4 as delivery charges. Total $8. Hope you enjoyed the service".

“@zomato and then adding a delivery charge of another 8$ to end up at 13$. Nice", another Twitter user criticised the food delivery app for taking additional charges.

The prank apparently backfired as Zomato received a lot of backlash for its discount policy. Another tweet stated, "“Dear @zomato hope you do know, an upto discount is offered when there is price differential. A fixed price has a fixed discount, you dont need to add upto clause to it. Oh but how would you know who gives 60% discount and adds what not charges to nullify that discount."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail