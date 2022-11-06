Zomato asks Musk for 60% discount on blue tick fee, gets roasted online
In an apparent dig on Elon Musk’s recently announced $8 subscription fee for those who want a blue tick for their account, Zomato came up with a funny tweet. The food delivery platform responded to by sharing a post on the platform stating, "'ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?’
The post directly attacks Elon Musk's decision to charge $8 to become a verified Twitter user. On the other hand, Zomato regularly provides its consumers discounts through coupons and other methods.
However, Twitter users started trolling Zomato over the 60% discount company offered in its tweet.
A user replied that Elon Musk does not charge a crazy price and then give discount on it. While another tweet read, “Sure. With 60% off your charges will be $3.2. Add $2.4 packaging & handling charges, further $2.4 as delivery charges. Total $8. Hope you enjoyed the service".
“@zomato and then adding a delivery charge of another 8$ to end up at 13$. Nice", another Twitter user criticised the food delivery app for taking additional charges.
The prank apparently backfired as Zomato received a lot of backlash for its discount policy. Another tweet stated, "“Dear @zomato hope you do know, an upto discount is offered when there is price differential. A fixed price has a fixed discount, you dont need to add upto clause to it. Oh but how would you know who gives 60% discount and adds what not charges to nullify that discount."