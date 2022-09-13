Zoom introduces new feature for edge over Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx: Report

Video conferencing platform Zoom said it is renaming and bringing new features to its Chat product, making it a more collaborative software in a bid to compete with rivals like Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx.

The upgraded software brings together messaging, file sharing, third-party integrations, video, voice, and whiteboard in one place to make team working more convenient, Zoom said in a blog post. The latest features will make it easier to change a chat conversation to a phone or video call, or share an idea through a whiteboard.

Why is there a requirement to change the name?

Experts say Zoom is including “Team” in the Zoom chat product, as users were getting perplexed about the difference between the chat feature in the Zoom meetings with the exclusive communication suite.

This product serves as an all in one platform to offer complete features to facilitate collaborative work. In an interview with The Verge, Sharvari Nerurkar, Zoom Team Chat’s head of product, said the customers feel friction when they have to jump to multiple different products to work with the same group of people.

The company says that Zoom Team Chat better reflects the collaborative nature of the product. “We believe collaboration is at the heart of human creativity, and the magic happens when people work together, as a team. Conversations begin during video calls and in the meeting chat box, but those conversations turn into something more in our persistent chat product,” the company added in the blog post.

With this update, Zoom tries to establish its foothold in the highly competitive market because of the presence of WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Slack. It meets an arduous task of onboarding high-paying clients to bolster its growth at a stage when several companies are relocating to hybrid work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON